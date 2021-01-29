Boise State basketball earns series split with night-and-day turnaround at Colorado State

Boise State forward Emmanuel Akot goes up for a shot against Colorado State’s Dischon Thomas on Friday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado. Fort Collins Coloradoan

Boise State returned to its winning ways Friday night in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Two days removed from their first loss in two months, the Broncos outlasted Colorado State 85-77 at Moby Arena to maintain the top spot in the Mountain West men’s basketball standings.

Marcus Shaver Jr. led four Broncos in double figures with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Senior Abu Kigab totaled 17 points — and went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final 31.8 seconds — to go with seven rebounds, two steals and four blocked shots. Big man Mladen Armus fell a rebound short of a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Devonaire Doutrive contributed 13 points off the bench.

Boise State (14-2, 10-1 MW) reversed course from a lackluster defensive effort during a 78-56 loss on Wednesday to force 18 Colorado State turnovers leading to 24 points. The Broncos shot 52.7% from the floor compared to 38.2% in the opener.

Boise State will be on the road again next week for two games against Nevada (10-7, 5-5). The games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada. Both games will be televised on Fox Sports 1. The Broncos have not won in Reno since 2016, but they did end an eight-game losing streak against the Wolf Pack with a victory in Boise last season.

Freshman point guard Mary Kay Naro and the Boise State women’s basketball team fell 75-53 to Colorado State on Friday at ExtraMile Arena. Tyler McFarland Boise State Athletics

WOMEN: COLORADO STATE 75, BOISE STATE 53

Boise State’s losing streak extended to four games as Colorado State left ExtraMile Arena on Friday afternoon with a series sweep.

It was the Rams’ first sweep of the Broncos in Mountain West play since the 2015-16 season, which was also the last time Boise State lost four in a row.

“I felt like we really struggled with any form of synergy or chemistry, which has always been a strong part of our program,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said in a postgame Zoom interview. “Basically, they spread us out and they just diced us up offensively. I don’t know how many layups they had in the first half.”

Colorado State senior guard Lore Devos led all scorers with 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the floor, including a 3-for-4 performance from 3-point range, to go with nine rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal. McKenna Hofschild, a 5-foot-5 sophomore guard, added 16 points, six assists and four steals. Centennial High graduate Tori Williams had seven points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The first-place Rams (12-2, 8-2 MW) outrebounded the Broncos 52-38.

Boise State trailed 8-7 with 4 minutes left in the first quarter when the Rams exploded for a 14-2 run over the final 3:30 for a 22-9 lead. The Broncos shot 18.8% (3-for-16) in the first quarter and were never able to recover from the early deficit.

“It’s taking pride in our defense, pride in those rebounds, pride in the little things, not always points,” Boise State freshman forward Abby Muse said.

Boise State junior guard Jade Loville scored a team-high 13 points, and freshman guard Cristina Gil notched a career-best 10 points. Muse contributed eight points, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Junior forward Rachel Bowers, who missed the Broncos’ past two games with an ankle injury, was eased back into the lineup Friday. She played 7 minutes.

The Broncos (8-5, 5-5) are home again next week for a two-game series against Nevada. The games are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, and noon Sunday, Feb. 7, at ExtraMile Arena. A live stream of both games is available at BroncoSports.com/mwn, or listen on the radio on 1350 AM.

Boise State released an updated schedule Friday that includes changes to tipoff times and some dates. The Broncos’ series with New Mexico will not be made up and was declared a no contest.

UPDATED BSU WOMEN’S SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 5: vs. Nevada, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 7: vs. Nevada, noon

Wednesday, Feb. 10: at UNLV, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11: at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18: at Utah State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20: at Utah State, 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26: vs. San Diego State, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28: vs. San Diego State, 1 p.m.

MEN: BOISE ST. 85, COLORADO ST. 77

BOISE ST. (14-2, 10-1 MW)

Armus 5-7 2-5 12, Kigab 3-8 8-10 17, Alston 3-8 1-2 9, Dennis 2-8 1-2 5, Shaver 8-13 3-3 21, Doutrive 5-5 1-6 13, Akot 2-4 0-0 4, Rice 1-2 2-2 4, N.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 18-30 85.

COLORADO ST. (12-4, 9-3 MW)

Moors 2-3 0-1 4, Thistlewood 8-13 3-3 24, Moore 1-5 0-0 3, Stevens 7-15 2-2 17, Roddy 6-13 3-4 16, Byrd 1-2 0-0 2, Tonje 2-4 0-0 5, Thomas 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 29-58 10-12 77.

Halftime—Colorado St. 39-38. 3-Point Goals—Boise St. 9-21 (Kigab 3-6, Doutrive 2-2, Shaver 2-4, Alston 2-6, Akot 0-1, Dennis 0-2), Colorado St. 9-22 (Thistlewood 5-9, Tonje 1-2, Roddy 1-3, Moore 1-4, Stevens 1-4). Rebounds—Boise St. 27 (Armus 9), Colorado St. 27 (Stevens 9). Assists—Boise St. 18 (Alston 4), Colorado St. 16 (Stevens 8). Total Fouls—Boise St. 16, Colorado St. 19.

WOMEN: COLORADO ST. 75, BOISE ST. 53

COLORADO ST. (12-2, 8-2 MW)

Lore Devos 7-12 0-0 17; McKenna Hofschild 6-14 3-4 16; Ellie Boni 5-8 0-1 11; Jamie Bonnarens 4-10 0-0 9; Karly Murphy 4-7 0-0 8; Tori Williams 2-10 2-2 7; Cali Clark 2-7 2-2 6; Bengisu Alper 0-1 1-2 1; Maria Torres 0-0 0-0 0; Makayla Hemingway 0-0 0-0 0; Petra Farkas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 8-11 75.

BOISE ST. (8-5, 5-5 MW)

Jade Loville 5-15 3-4 13; Cristina Gil 4-9 0-0 10; Abby Muse 4-5 0-0 8; Martina Machalova 3-6 0-1 7; Anna Ostlie 2-9 0-0 6; Mallory McGwire 1-8 0-0 2; Alexis Mark 1-3 0-0 2; Mary Kay Naro 1-5 0-0 2; Raigan Reed 1-3 0-0 2; Kimora Sykes 0-4 1-2 1; Elodie Lalotte 0-0 0-0 0; Rachel Bowers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 4-7 53.

Colorado St................... 22 19 16 18 — 75

Boise St...................... 9 20 13 11 — 53

3-point goals — Colorado St. 7-22 (Devos 3-4; Williams 1-7; Bonnarens 1-4; Hofschild 1-4; Boni 1-2; Clark 0-1), Boise St. 5-19 (Ostlie 2-9; Gil 2-3; Machalova 1-2; Naro 0-1; Reed 0-1; Sykes 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Colorado St. 52 (Clark 9; Devos 9; Murphy 9; Williams 9), Boise St. 38 (McGwire 8). Assists — Colorado St. 13 (Hofschild 6), Boise St. 8 (Gil 2; McGwire 2). Total fouls — Colorado St. 11, Boise St. 15. Technical fouls — None.