Fans can pack Idaho’s high school gyms again despite COVID-19. Here are the details.

Madison High School students pack together into a student section Thursday night for a boys basketball game against Thunder Ridge in Rexburg.

Hundreds, and possibly more than 1,000, fans can now attend Idaho high school sporting events amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Idaho’s State Board of Education released its third attempt in three weeks to allow more fans into high school games. The latest version, dated Thursday, allows schools to fill their gyms to 40% capacity or admit four fans per athlete, whichever is higher.

The new exemption would create a large carve-out for school sports in Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Stage 2 order, which limits public and private gatherings to 10 people or fewer. It still requires fans to wear facial coverings when sitting less than 6 feet from those outside their household. But it removed all penalties for not enforcing those requirements.

The exemption applies to high school and middle school athletics. It does not apply to college or professional sports.

A large gym like Borah High’s, which seats approximately 4,000, could fit up to 1,600 fans at 40% capacity under the new exemption. The previous version limited schools to two fans per athlete for both home and away teams. That added up to 76 for a basketball game and up to 84 for a wrestling dual.

The exemption does not require local schools to throw their doors open to fans. They can still set their own, more-restrictive policies.

BOISE-AREA SCHOOLS WILL STILL LIMIT FANS

Members of the 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conferences in the Treasure Valley will continue to take a cautious approach. They will not allow fans to fill their gyms to 40% capacity, the league announced in a press release Friday afternoon.

Instead, they will allow four fans per athlete for home teams only. Fans of road teams cannot attend.

The league added some schools will allow some students to attend home games. It did not say which schools or how many students, but it said it could start as early as Friday night. Students and families will receive more details from their schools.

The league also has yet to make a final determination on how many fans can attend its upcoming district tournaments.

IDAHO SCHOOLS JUMP TO ALLOW FANS

But some schools took quick advantage. Rexburg’s Madison High hosted Idaho Falls’ Thunder Ridge on Thursday night in a matchup of two of the top 5A boys basketball teams in the state. An online broadcast shows approximately 100 Madison High students packed shoulder to shoulder into a student section, performing coordinated cheers throughout the game.

Few, if any, masks can be seen on students or adults in the video.

The new exemption explicitly requires students in student sections to wear a mask if seated closer than 6 feet apart. It also says student bodies can attend home games only. But a Thunder Ridge student section is visible in the video, and the exemption no longer lists any penalties for not following the guidelines.

Previous exemptions for high school sports said the State Board of Education would order forfeits on a second offense and that a team must end its season on a third offense.

The new exemption only says “schools will adhere to these recommendations.” It later adds, “It is important that participants and spectators at athletics follow these good practices of physical distancing and mask wearing in order for athletic events to continue this winter.”

Pure joy at Madison High School tonight as attendance restrictions begin to be lifted by Governor Little. In the words... Posted by Madison School District #321 on Thursday, January 21, 2021

COVID-19 BATTLE FOR SPORTS

Idaho’s Republican-dominated Legislature has pushed back against Little’s coronavirus response since convening last week. Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, proposed a resolution that would lift all restrictions on gatherings. He particularly targeted restrictions on high school sports, saying the goal was to have them removed before district basketball tournaments started in late January and early February, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Little announced Wednesday he would order the State Board to create a new plan allowing more fans into high school sporting events, citing declining case numbers and hospitalizations. The Idaho House of Representatives then temporarily held the resolution Thursday, Idaho EdNews reported.

Idaho’s seven-day average of new cases dropped to 696.1 Thursday, down from its peak of 1,650.3 on Dec. 10 and its lowest since Oct. 18. And as of Monday, statewide hospitalizations are under 300 for three consecutive days for the first time since Nov. 2.

The new exemption also lifts the ban on fans at wrestling tournaments. Previously, fans could only attend duals.

It also allows bands and dance teams to attend and perform at games. They will not count toward the gym’s capacity.