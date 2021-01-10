Boise State at Wyoming men’s basketball series: How to watch, prediction and odds

Some opponents have made the mistake of leaving Boise State guard Max Rice wide open this season.

Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder knows better.

“It’s amazing how teams don’t guard Max Rice,” Linder said in a Zoom interview Friday. “God bless Max, I mean, it’s amazing the open shots that people allow him to shoot. I’m happy for Max, because I’ve seen him from the time he was about 8 years old, 9 years old, to grow up and turn into the player he has.

“But he’s not gonna have as many open looks as he’s had against other teams against us. I know that for a fact.”

Linder was an assistant coach under Leon Rice at Boise State from 2010 to 2016. Max Rice, one of Leon’s three sons, was in elementary school when Linder joined the Broncos.

Now the first-year Wyoming coach will have to face his mentor and friend in a two-game Mountain West series Monday and Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

“Leon is very comfortable knowing that he doesn’t know everything, and he’s done an unbelievable job of hiring assistant coaches that make up for some of the things he’s not as good at. He has no ego. ... It’s not like when he gives you the offense or defense he’s looking over your shoulder 24/7. He gives it to you, and he lets you do it. ...

“The freedom that he gave me with the offense and what we did with the offense from Day One and how it’s kind of evolved to now, I wouldn’t be necessarily as good of an offensive coach if he hadn’t given me the freedom and the ability to own the offense.”

The Cowboys (7-2, 1-1 MW) and Broncos (10-1, 6-0) enter Monday’s game with the No. 1 and No. 2 scoring offenses, respectively, in the Mountain West. Wyoming is averaging 10 made 3-pointers per game at a clip of 37.97%. The Broncos, meanwhile, own the conference’s top 3-point defense, limiting opponents to an average of 29.2%.

Max Rice, a redshirt sophomore guard, has been a key contributor for the Broncos off the bench. He’s averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The Bishop Kelly High graduate has made 20-of-43 attempts from 3-point range, which is second-most on the team.

“Looking forward to the challenge,” Linder said. “We obviously know from watching and what Leon has built there, this is as talented of a team as he’s had from top to bottom. You look at that roster, the eight to nine guys that they play, there’s not a lot of holes.”

NOTABLES

▪ Redshirt senior Derrick Alston Jr. has 1,198 career points and ranks No. 14 on Boise State’s all-time scoring list. Alston is on the verge of overtaking Gerry Washington (1,210 points; 1995-99) for the No. 13 spot. Alston climbed from No. 30 to No. 14 on the career list over the first 10 games of the season. He is averaging a team-leading 17.8 points per game.

▪ Boise State can set a program record with a victory over Wyoming on Monday. The Broncos enter the matchup having won 10 straight games, which is tied for the longest winning streak in program history with the 2015-16 and 1987-88 squads. Boise State could also match the program’s best start to conference play. The 1987-88 team started Big Sky play 7-0.

“Definitely it’s big, you know, I think a big thing for myself was just when I decided to come back was my legacy and how I wanted to leave Boise State, leave our team,” Alston said. “I think our team has really just adopted a no-limits kind of mentality and just trying to be the best team in school history. So, I think definitely to be in the record books with a lot of great Bronco teams that have kind of gotten us to this point, I think it’s definitely just a hat off to them. We’re excited to continue that tradition and keep going forward.”

▪ Boise State’s elite defense and stable of scorers have led to a scoring margin of 19 points per game, which ranks No. 10 nationally and No. 1 in the Mountain West. The Broncos have won their six conference games by an average of 24 points. The Broncos rank among the top 50 nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (No. 27), rebound margin (tie No. 30), scoring defense (No. 20) and scoring offense (No. 35).

“There’s a lot of opportunities on this team, and we’ve got a lot of talented guys. Based on the night, it’s going to be matchups,” Boise State senior Abu Kigab said. “A lot of times guys have mismatches, and as a team we love to abuse that. It comes down to really our defense, that’s what we really take pride in and we’re gonna to continue to take pride in and take even more pride in. Because that’s what really wins games: defense and rebounding.”

▪ Wyoming has shown an ability to take care of the basketball this season, averaging 10.3 turnovers per game, which is good enough for the No. 16 mark in the country. The Cowboys have also been dangerous behind the 3-point line, connecting at a rate of 37.97% (tie No. 37 nationally).

Boise State at Wyoming

When: 7 p.m. MT Monday and Wednesday

Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

TV: Both games on CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn and Dan Dickau)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Abe Jackson)

Records: Boise State 10-1, 6-0 MW; Wyoming 7-2, 1-1 MW

Series: Boise State leads 17-14

Last meeting: Boise State won 67-62 on Feb. 4, 2020, in Laramie

Vegas line: Boise State by 8.5

KenPom rating: Boise State 72; Wyoming 185

KenPom & ESPN predictions

Ken Pomeroy, who created the popular college basketball statistical website KenPom.com, ranks every Division I team using an adjusted efficiency margin, which Pomeroy defines as the difference between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency.

According to Pomeroy’s detailed statistical analysis, Boise State has a 75% chance of beating Wyoming. His score prediction is a 79-71 BSU victory.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index: Boise State has an 90.8% chance of winning with a predicted point differential of 15.2.

Note: All stats and rankings are through Saturday’s games.

Boise State guard Mary Kay Naro and forward Alexis Mark rush to get control of the basketball against San Jose State’s Danae Marquez and Courtesy Clark in a Mountain West women’s basketball game on Dec. 31, 2020, at ExtraMile Arena in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Women’s basketball: Broncos return home

The Boise State women’s basketball team resumes Mountain West play against Wyoming (4-3, 2-2 MW) on Monday and Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena.

Both games are scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network, which is available at BroncoSports.com/mwn. A radio broadcast is available on 1350 AM.

The Cowgirls are 2-9 all-time on the road against Boise State and trail the overall series 15-12. The Broncos (6-1, 3-1) have eliminated Wyoming from the Mountain West Tournament the past two seasons, winning 79-71 in the semifinals last season and 68-51 in the 2019 championship game.