Debut day: Boise State adds final piece of puzzle tonight against Air Force

Junior guard Devonaire Doutrive, a transfer from Arizona, will make his long awaited debut for the Boise State men’s basketball team on Wednesday night against Air Force. Boise State Athletics

Devonaire Doutrive played his last college basketball game for Arizona on Nov. 21, 2019. When he takes the court Wednesday night for Boise State, he’ll have gone 412 days between games.

The 6-foot-5 junior guard from Dallas, Texas, was in uniform and participating in warmups ahead of the Broncos’ Mountain West game against Air Force scheduled for 9 p.m. Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena.

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1, and radio coverage can be found on 670 AM.

Doutrive’s Boise State debut has been delayed for unspecified reasons. Boise State coach Leon Rice addressed the situation Tuesday in a Zoom call with local reporters, but he did not provide any clarity. Rice said Doutrive’s delayed debut was not discipline-related.

“I hate not just being able to open up about things and speak the truth about all the situations these guys are in, but sometimes there’s privacy concerns and sometimes those kind of things, so I’m kind of bound by outside influences not to say anything. I always hate that,” Rice said.

Boise State (8-1, 4-0 MW) has won eight consecutive games for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The longest winning streak in school history is 10 games, a feat achieved by the Broncos’ 2015-16 and 1987-88 squads.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with details from Wednesday’s game.

WOMEN: AIR FORCE 76, BOISE STATE 52

Boise State’s 5-0 start — and 13-game winning streak dating back to the end of the 2019-20 season — came to an abrupt end Wednesday at Clune Arena in USAFA, Colorado.

The Broncos lost to the Falcons for the first time since 2013 and just the second time in program history.

“On our end, we just thought consistent effort was something that we really lacked,” Boise State assistant coach Cariann Ramirez told the Idaho Statesman in a post-game Zoom interview.

It was the first road game of the season for the Broncos (5-1, 2-1 MW), who returned only three players who logged minutes last season. This year’s roster features eight true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen.

Boise State started on a 6-0 run, and the game was tied at 21-all with 6:39 to go in the second quarter. The Falcons then went on a 15-2 spurt for a 36-24 halftime lead. The onslaught continued in the second half as Air Force scored the first 11 points and held the Broncos without a field goal until the 4:37 mark of the third quarter.

Air Force (3-5, 1-2) led by as many as 34 points, 75-41, and forced 25 Boise State turnovers. The Broncos lead the all-time series 20-2.

“When we get to watching some film and going through some things, I think they know what they need to do,” Ramirez said. “It’s just ... being disciplined enough to get it done.”

In an effort to shift the momentum, Boise State coach Gordy Presnell emptied his bench. Of the 12 players who took the court, 10 scored two points or more. Junior guard Jade Loville was the only Bronco to score in double figures with 16 points. Freshman Elodie Lalotte pulled down a team-best nine rebounds to go with five points, and Alexis Mark had seven points, three blocked shots and three assists.

The two teams meet again Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Clune. The game will be streamed live by the Mountain West Network, which is available at BroncoSports.com/mwn.

WOMEN: AIR FORCE 76, BOISE ST. 52

BOISE ST. (5-1, 2-1 MW)

Jade Loville 8-15 0-0 16; Alexis Mark 3-8 1-2 7; Raigan Reed 1-5 3-5 5; Elodie Lalotte 2-5 1-4 5; Abby Muse 2-4 1-2 5; Mary Kay Naro 2-2 0-0 4; Rachel Bowers 2-2 0-0 4; Mallory McGwire 1-4 0-0 2; Anna Ostlie 1-6 0-0 2; Martina Machalova 1-4 0-0 2; Cristina Gil 0-1 0-0 0; Kimora Sykes 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 6-13 52.

AIR FORCE (3-5, 1-2 MW)

Emily Conroe 7-8 0-0 14; Riley Snyder 4-15 3-4 13; Briana Autrey 4-12 4-5 12; Audrey Gadison 4-5 0-0 12; Nikki McDonald 4-6 0-0 10; Kaelin Immel 0-3 6-6 6; Kayla Pilson 1-6 2-2 4; Cierra Winters 2-3 0-0 4; Shadiya Thomas 0-1 1-2 1; Jordan Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0; Kam Jones 0-0 0-0 0; Dasha Macmillan 0-1 0-0 0; Kassady Huffman 0-1 0-0 0; Kamri Heath 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 16-19 76.

Boise St...................... 17 7 16 12 — 52

Air Force..................... 14 22 25 15 — 76

3-point goals — Boise St. 0-12 (Loville 0-3; Reed 0-3; Ostlie 0-4; Sykes 0-2), Air Force 8-17 (Gadison 4-4; Snyder 2-5; McDonald 2-3; Pilson 0-1; Macmillan 0-1; Autrey 0-2; Conroe 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Boise St. 38 (Lalotte 9), Air Force 38 (Autrey 7). Assists — Boise St. 9 (Mark 3), Air Force 13 (Autrey 5). Total fouls — Boise St. 16, Air Force 14. Technical fouls — None.