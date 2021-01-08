Boise State men’s basketball tops Air Force, matches program’s longest winning streak

Abu Kigab pulls up for a jump shot against Air Force on Friday night at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State Athletics

Effort is the name of Abu Kigab’s game, and it was on full display Friday night.

The 6-foot-7 senior collected a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds to assure Boise State an 80-69 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West matchup at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos (10-1, 6-0 MW) pushed their win streak to 10 straight games, tying the program record also held by the 1987-88 and 2015-16 squads.

Derrick Alston Jr. added 19 points for the Broncos, and Marcus Shaver Jr. had 10 points.

Boise State will be back in action for a two-game Mountain West series against Wyoming on Monday and Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming. Both games tip off at 7 p.m. MT and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

WOMEN: BOISE STATE 71, AIR FORCE 49

Less than 48 hours after suffering a 24-point loss at Air Force, the Boise State women’s basketball team turned the tables on the Falcons with a 22-point victory Friday afternoon at Clune Arena in USAFA, Colorado.

The Broncos (6-1, 3-1 MW) tied a single-game program record with 12 blocked shots. Freshman forward Abby Muse contributed seven of those blocked shots, including a school-record five in the second quarter. Muse’s seven blocks are tied for the second-most in program history behind nine from the aptly-named Stephanie Block against North Texas in 2000.

“I thought our kids came to play today, and they battled fatigue and battled elevation,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell told Chris Lewis in a post-game radio interview on 1350 AM. “I thought Jade Loville hit big shots, Mallory (McGwire) hit big shots, and then we have a group of freshmen that, when they want to play, they can get it done.”

Loville led four Broncos in double figures with 18 points. It was her 10th consecutive double-digit game dating back to last season and marked the sixth time in seven games this season that she has led Boise State in scoring.

True freshmen guards Mary Kay Naro and Anna Ostlie each set career highs with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Naro also had a team-best six assists to go with three rebounds and one steal. Freshman Alexis Mark was the other Bronco in double figures with 10 points and seven rebounds. Muse added a team-high eight rebounds.

“Everyone kind of fulfilled their role that we talked about, and it’s a big win for us,” Presnell said. “That’s quite a point differential from losing by how many we lost by the day before yesterday and then win by this much today, so that’s a tribute to those guys.”

Boise State shot 50.8% from the floor and held Air Force to 31.5%. The Falcons’ 49 points is the fewest the Broncos have given up in a conference road game since Air Force had 47 on Feb. 17, 2018. It also was the seventh time in the last 11 meetings the Broncos have held the Falcons to 50 points or less.

The Broncos only shot 3-for-16 (18.8%) from 3-point range in the win, but it was an improvement from the 0-for-12 performance in Game 1. Until Thursday’s loss, the Broncos had gone 264 consecutive games with at least one made triple dating back to 2012.

The Broncos resume Mountain West play against Wyoming on Monday and Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena. Both games are scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network, which is available at BroncoSports.com/mwn.

“I think we’ve got to stay on them,” Presnell said. “We don’t have much of a turnaround. This weekend we get ready for Wyoming, and we play Monday and Wednesday. Hopefully we can have some momentum with playing at home.”

WOMEN: BOISE ST. 71, AIR FORCE 49

BOISE ST. (6-1, 3-1 MW)

Jade Loville 9-18 0-0 18; Mary Kay Naro 6-9 2-4 14; Anna Ostlie 4-9 1-2 11; Alexis Mark 5-7 0-0 10; Rachel Bowers 3-5 2-2 8; Mallory McGwire 3-6 0-0 7; Cristina Gil 1-1 0-0 2; Abby Muse 0-2 1-2 1; Elodie Lalotte 0-1 0-0 0; Raigan Reed 0-1 0-0 0; Martina Machalova 0-0 0-0 0; Kimora Sykes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 6-10 71.

AIR FORCE (3-6, 1-3 MW)

Briana Autrey 7-13 4-4 19; Kaelin Immel 3-11 3-4 10; Riley Snyder 3-15 0-0 6; Emily Conroe 2-7 0-0 5; Kassady Huffman 1-1 3-4 5; Kayla Pilson 1-4 0-0 2; Cierra Winters 0-2 2-2 2; Nikki McDonald 0-1 0-0 0; Dasha Macmillan 0-0 0-0 0; Audrey Gadison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 12-14 49.

Boise St...................... 16 15 15 25 — 71

Air Force..................... 7 10 16 16 — 49

3-point goals — Boise St. 3-16 (Ostlie 2-7; McGwire 1-3; Reed 0-1; Sykes 0-2; Naro 0-1; Loville 0-2), Air Force 3-15 (Conroe 1-4; Immel 1-5; Autrey 1-1; Pilson 0-1; Snyder 0-4). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Boise St. 33 (Muse 8), Air Force 33 (Conroe 7). Assists — Boise St. 18 (Naro 6), Air Force 7 (Snyder 2). Total fouls — Boise St. 16, Air Force 12. Technical fouls — None.