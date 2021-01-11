Boise State men’s basketball team achieves history with victory at Wyoming

Sophomore RayJ Dennis surveys the court during Boise State’s Mountain West game at Wyoming on Monday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming. Wyoming Athletics

The 2020-21 Boise State men’s basketball team had historic aspirations.

The Broncos got their wish Monday night in Laramie, Wyoming.

Boise State defeated Wyoming 83-60 at Arena-Auditorium for a program-record 11th consecutive victory. The Broncos also matched the 1987-88 squad for the best conference start in program history at 7-0.

Senior Abu Kigab and junior Devonaire Doutrive each scored 21 points for the Broncos, and redshirt junior Mladen Armus contributed a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds to go with three assists.

In only his third game as a Bronco, Doutrive established a career high for points, including a 4-for-7 effort from the 3-point line. The Arizona transfer made three of his four triples over the final 3:45 of the game.

“I’ve walked out of practice a lot of times like, ‘Oh, wow,’ ” Boise State coach Leon Rice told CBS Sports Network in a postgame interview about Doutrive. “He can score. He gets it going. I want him to play with confidence. When he gets that belief, he’s gonna be a guy that can get 30 on the night.”

The Broncos (11-1, 7-0 MW) take on the Cowboys (7-3, 1-2) again on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Redshirt senior Mallory McGwire, center, had 25 points and 15 rebounds in Boise State's 68-61 win over Wyoming on Monday at ExtraMile Arena.

WOMEN: BOISE STATE 68, WYOMING 61

Wyoming defenders assumed Boise State wouldn’t be as dangerous from beyond the arc after the graduation of Riley Lupfer and Braydey Hodgins — two of the program’s all-time best from 3-point land.

The Broncos expected the Cowgirls would take that approach, and they were fully prepared to take advantage when Wyoming clogged the key, daring the Broncos to test their 3-point prowess.

What was less expected, however, was the Bronco doing the most damage from deep.

Mallory McGwire, a 6-foot-5 redshirt senior center, has certainly made 3-pointers for Boise State in the past. Her triple in overtime gave Boise State a victory over New Mexico last season, and she made 32 triples in all over the course of the 2019-20 season.

But McGwire’s 5-for-11 performance from 3-point range Monday afternoon at ExtraMile Arena was an unprecedented moment in her career. She finished with a career-best 25 points and 15 rebounds to carry the Broncos (7-1, 4-1 MW) to a victory over the Cowgirls (4-4, 2-3) in Mountain West play.

“It’s fun. I’ve never really had a game like that where they just sag off the whole time,” McGwire said. “I do like playing low, but shooting is a lot of fun. It’s nice that our guards recognized it.”

The Broncos matched their season high with eight made 3-pointers. True freshmen Anna Ostlie connected on 2-of-3 attempts from 3-point range, and Raigan Reed sank the only triple she attempted.

The Broncos have struggled from beyond the arc at times this season as eight true freshmen acclimate to the college game. Boise State’s streak of 264 consecutive games with at least one made triple dating back to 2012 came to an end last week in a loss at Air Force.

“I think it’s just kind of being able to do it more and just be more comfortable in it,” Boise State assistant coach Cariann Ramirez said about McGwire in a postgame Zoom interview. “I think she’s always had the three in her bag, but it’s just becoming more comfortable and obviously coach (Gordy Presnell) being way more apt to call plays for her to look for her and that 3-point shot just because we are so young.”

Boise State had three or more players score in double figures in six of its first seven games, but McGwire and freshman Alexis Mark were the only Broncos to do so against Wyoming. Mark totaled 12 points, three rebounds and three steals, Ostlie added seven points and point guard Mary Kay Naro had five points and six assists. Naro is averaging 5.3 assists per game, which ranks second in the Mountain West.

Twelve Broncos logged playing time, and 10 registered two points or more.

“We don’t know what to expect from some of these freshmen day in and day out,” Ramirez said. “It’s kind of enjoyable and also stressful for us, because you never know what you’re gonna get. They played hard today. I thought we fought really hard to finish it off.”

The Broncos host the Cowgirls again on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the game will be streamed live by the Mountain West Network, which is available at BroncoSports.com/mwn.

“I think it’s gonna be an interesting game against Wyoming again, because they did change up their play a little bit in the fourth (quarter),” McGwire said. “So I’m kind of anxious to see what they’re gonna do, but I think we have the grit.”

MEN: BOISE ST. 83, WYOMING 60

BOISE ST. (11-1, 7-0 MW)

Armus 5-8 2-2 12, Kigab 8-12 5-9 21, Alston 2-10 0-0 4, Dennis 4-5 0-0 9, Shaver 3-11 0-1 7, Doutrive 8-13 1-1 21, Rice 4-7 0-0 9, N.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Milner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 8-13 83.

WYOMING (7-3, 1-2 MW)

Oden 1-7 0-0 3, Thompson 1-6 2-2 5, Foster 3-6 0-0 7, Maldonado 5-13 0-0 10, Williams 5-10 5-7 16, Jeffries 0-1 0-0 0, Dusell 3-5 2-2 10, Marble 3-6 3-4 9. Totals 21-54 12-15 60.

Halftime—Boise St. 43-35. 3-Point Goals—Boise St. 7-21 (Doutrive 4-7, Dennis 1-1, Shaver 1-3, Rice 1-4, Kigab 0-2, Alston 0-4), Wyoming 6-19 (Dusell 2-4, Foster 1-1, Williams 1-2, Oden 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Jeffries 0-1, Marble 0-1, Maldonado 0-2). Rebounds—Boise St. 44 (Armus 14), Wyoming 22 (Williams 5). Assists—Boise St. 13 (Kigab 4), Wyoming 9 (Williams 3). Total Fouls—Boise St. 17, Wyoming 15.

WOMEN: BOISE ST. 68, WYOMING 61

WYOMING (4-4, 2-3 MW)

McKinley Bradshaw 10-12 3-4 27; Dagny Davidsdottir 4-8 0-0 8; Quinn Weidemann 3-6 0-1 6; Alba Sanchez Ramos 3-8 0-0 6; Jaye Johnson 2-6 0-0 5; Marta Savic 2-4 1-3 5; Ola Ustowska 1-3 0-0 2; Tommi Olson 0-2 2-6 2; Grace Ellis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 6-14 61.

BOISE ST. (7-1, 4-1 MW)

Mallory McGwire 9-20 2-4 25; Alexis Mark 6-9 0-0 12; Anna Ostlie 2-3 1-2 7; Mary Kay Naro 1-4 3-4 5; Rachel Bowers 1-4 2-2 4; Elodie Lalotte 2-4 0-0 4; Raigan Reed 1-2 1-2 4; Kimora Sykes 1-2 1-2 3; Jade Loville 1-9 0-0 2; Abby Muse 1-1 0-0 2; Martina Machalova 0-1 0-0 0; Cristina Gil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 10-16 68.

Wyoming....................... 15 12 14 20 — 61

Boise St...................... 18 14 14 22 — 68

3-point goals — Wyoming 5-16 (Bradshaw 4-5; Johnson 1-2; Weidemann 0-1; Sanchez Ramos 0-4; Ustowska 0-1; Olson 0-1; Ellis 0-2), Boise St. 8-19 (McGwire 5-11; Ostlie 2-3; Reed 1-1; Bowers 0-1; Sykes 0-1; Machalova 0-1; Naro 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Wyoming 30 (Davidsdottir 8), Boise St. 36 (McGwire 15). Assists — Wyoming 8 (Olson 5), Boise St. 10 (Naro 6). Total fouls — Wyoming 12, Boise St. 15. Technical fouls — None.