Boise State men’s basketball will play 18 Mountain West games on national television

The Boise State men’s basketball team will have 18 of its 20 Mountain West games broadcast on national television this season.

Boise State games will appear on either Fox Sports 1 or CBS Sports Network. San Diego State is the only Mountain West program with more games picked for TV at 19.

Three of the Broncos’ conference series shifted dates to accommodate TV. The home series against Fresno State will now take place Jan. 20 and 22. The home games against Utah State are now set for Feb. 17 and 19, and Boise State’s road games against Colorado State will be played Jan. 27 and 29.

Not all game times have been finalized.

Boise State’s two conference games that were not chosen for national TV — Dec. 31 at San Jose State and Jan. 8 at home against Air Force — can still be picked up by digital broadcast partner Stadium or a local television outlet. Broadcast information for those games will be announced in the near future.

In other Mountain West men’s basketball news, the two-game series between UNLV and Wyoming originally scheduled for Dec. 20 and 22 has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases within the UNLV program. The rescheduled dates will be announced once finalized.

BOISE STATE’S REVISED MW SCHEDULE

Monday, Dec. 21: vs. New Mexico, FS1 (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 23: vs. New Mexico, CBSSN (8 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 31: at San Jose State

Saturday, Jan. 2: at San Jose State, FS1

Wednesday, Jan. 6: vs. Air Force, FS1

Friday, Jan. 8: vs. Air Force

Monday, Jan. 11: at Wyoming, CBSSN

Wednesday, Jan. 13: at Wyoming, CBSSN

Wednesday, Jan. 20: vs. Fresno State, FS1

Friday, Jan. 22: vs. Fresno State, CBSSN

Wednesday, Jan. 27: at Colorado State, CBSSN

Friday, Jan. 29: at Colorado State, FS1

Friday, Feb. 5: at Nevada, FS1

Sunday, Feb. 7: at Nevada, FS1

Thursday, Feb. 11: vs. UNLV, CBSSN

Saturday, Feb. 13: vs. UNLV, FS1

Wednesday, Feb. 17: vs. Utah State, CBSSN

Friday, Feb. 19: vs. Utah State, FS1

Thursday, Feb. 25: at San Diego State, FS1

Saturday, Feb. 27: at San Diego State, CBSSN

Jessup makes pro debut

Former Boise State men’s basketball star Justinian Jessup made his professional debut in an NBL preseason game Tuesday in Australia.

Jessup, who was drafted in the second round by the Golden State Warriors, scored a team-leading 24 points for the llawarra Hawks in a 91-83 loss to the defending champion Perth Wildcats.

The 6-foot-7 shooting guard wrapped up his collegiate career as the Mountain West and Boise State career leader with 325 made 3-pointers, surpassing the record held by former BYU standout Jimmer Fredette. As a senior in 2019-20, Jessup set the program’s single-season record with 98 made triples.

ICYMI #NBL21 Next Star and @warriors draft pick, Justinian Jessup (@justinian_10) made a serious splash in his preseason debut last night



The rookie sharpshooter dropped a team-high 24 points in @thehawks 83-91 loss to the defending champion @PerthWildcats pic.twitter.com/kpHYe5deCm — The NBL (@NBL) December 15, 2020

Women’s basketball: Broncos postpone another game

The Boise State women’s basketball team has postponed its nonconference game against the College of Idaho because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Broncos’ program.

The game was scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena and would have been the second meeting between the two teams this season. Boise State won 90-43 on Dec. 4.

The Broncos were also forced to postpone a Dec. 12 matchup at BYU because of COVID-19. The series between the Broncos and Cougars will continue in 2021-22. Boise State hosted BYU last season, winning 66-55 on Dec. 11, 2019.

The next games currently on Boise State’s schedule are a Mountain West series against San Jose State on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 at ExtraMile Arena.