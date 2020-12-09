Boise State men’s basketball team will be without key scorer tonight at BYU

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 16 points and a team-leading seven rebounds and three steals in his Boise State debut. The Broncos lost 68-58 to No. 17 Houston. Shaver will miss Wednesday’s game against BYU with a foot injury. Houston Athletics

The Boise State men’s basketball team will be without a starter for Wednesday’s game at BYU.

Redshirt junior guard Marcus Shaver Jr. was ruled out because of a foot injury, according to an emailed statement from a team spokesperson. There is no timetable for Shaver’s return.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, and will be televised on BYUtv.

Shaver started the Broncos’ first three games of the 2020-21 season and is averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

However, Shaver played just 8 minutes in Boise State’s most recent win over College of Idaho on Dec. 4 at ExtraMile Arena.

After the game, Boise State coach Leon Rice spoke about Shaver’s injury.

“That foot’s been bothering him, and he’s been held out of a lot of practices,” Rice said. “The other thing that makes it tough is I don’t want to err on the side of holding guys out. Had this been a regular year, I probably wouldn’t have let Shaver play (against C of I), because that foot’s been bothering him a little bit. And that’s why we didn’t go back to him in the second half at all.”

Fans can purchase cutouts for ExtraMile Arena

With fans currently unable to attend Boise State basketball home games at ExtraMile Arena because of the state’s return to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, fans can purchase cutouts to show their support of the Broncos.

Personalized cutouts are available for $50 each and can be purchased online at boise-state-fan-cutouts.aaaflag.com.

Cutouts will be placed in seating behind the baselines, either in sections 11-13 on the west side or sections 1, 2 and 22 on the east side of the arena. Orders will be installed on a regular basis and accepted throughout the winter season.