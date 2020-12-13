Official takes colossal punch to the face during Boise State men’s basketball game

Mountain West official Rick Batsell might want to apply for hazard pay.

Batsell was punched in the side of the head while he was officiating a nonconference men’s basketball game between Boise State and Weber State on Sunday afternoon at ExtraMile Arena.

With 9:43 to play in the first half, Weber State forward Dillon Jones drew a foul on a made layup. Jones backed away from the basket and was gearing up for a monster fist pump. Jones did not realize that Batsell was directly behind him, and Batsell was inadvertently clocked right in the head by Jones’ closed fist.

Batsell spent several minutes on the hardwood at ExtraMile Arena understandably collecting himself. Boise State coach Leon Rice and a trainer came and checked with him.

Despite the nasty hit, Batsell got back on his feet and finished officiating the game. Before Jones took his free throw, he came over and presumably apologized to Batsell and patted him on the back.

