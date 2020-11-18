Boise State’s Jessup comes off the board in second round of NBA Draft

Justinian Jessup’s photo was added to Boise State’s wall of fame in the Arguinchona Basketball Complex last February.

On Wednesday night, he solidified his status as one of the best men’s basketball players to ever suit up for the Broncos.

Jessup was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. He is the eighth Bronco taken in the NBA Draft all-time, and the second highest selection in program history behind former teammate and current Chicago Bull Chandler Hutchison (No. 22 in 2018).

Jessup’s Wikipedia page had already been updated Wednesday to reflect that he is a Golden State Warrior.

The 6-foot-7 wing wrapped up his Boise State career as the Mountain West and Boise State career leader with 325 made 3-pointers, surpassing the record held by former BYU standout Jimmer Fredette. As a senior in 2019-20, Jessup set the program’s single-season record with 98 made triples.

After Jessup broke Fredette’s record earlier this year, Fredette told the Idaho Statesman he thought the then-Boise State senior was an “incredible shooter.”

Jessup also is No. 2 in Boise State history with 121 career starts, and he is No. 8 with 1,583 career points. He’s the first player in program history to record at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists, 150 steals and 50 blocked shots.

Jessup was one of four Mountain West players selected in the 2020 draft. Reigning Mountain West Player of the Year Malachi Flynn from San Diego State went in the first round with the 22nd pick to the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors also took Nevada’s Jalen Harris at No. 59, and Utah State’s Sam Merrill went to the New Orleans Pelicans with the 60th and final pick.

In August, Jessup signed with the Illawarra Hawks of Australia’s NBL as a “Next Star.” The deal allowed him to maintain the ability to be selected in the draft. The Warriors can still elect to place Jessup with The Hawks for the upcoming season.

The NBA is set to begin a 72-game regular season on Dec. 22.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.