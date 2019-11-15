Boise State’s 3-point shooting woes lead to second straight loss — this time at home

Boise State’s Derrick Alston drove through UC Irvine’s defense early in the second half Friday night at ExtraMile Arena and drew a foul only to grimace as he looked back and watched the ball roll around the rim and drop to the floor.

That’s the way it went for the Boise State men’s basketball team, which couldn’t find its stroke from 3-point range for the second game in a row and fell 69-60.

“With us, it’s all about shot selection, and it’s about getting each other shots,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “We can make shots. We’ve just got to select better ones and work harder to get better ones.”

The Broncos opened the game 3-of-18 from the floor and went into halftime 0-of-9 from beyond the arc. They finished shooting 49 percent (25-of-59) from the floor and 4-of-21 from 3-point range.

The loss was reminiscent of the 106-75 setback last Saturday at Oregon, which was the worst defeat of Rice’s tenure. In that loss, Boise State went 1-of-12 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 6-of-23.

“We got away from what we do. That’s what good teams do, they make you break down and they don’t let you do it. You have to fight to do it,” Rice said. “The strength of our team is our feel for the game and our ball movement, and we didn’t do a good enough job of that.”

Part of what kept Boise State (1-2) out of rhythm was UC Irvine’s size advantage and physicality. Without 6-foot-9 Riley Abercrombie (broken wrist) and 6-6 Abu Kigab (not eligible until December), the Broncos didn’t have an answer for the Anteaters’ 6-11 Brad Greene, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Anteaters also weren’t shy when it came to contact. Boise State was in the foul bonus with 14 minutes left in the first half, and UC Irvine went into halftime having been whistled for 15 fouls. It finished with 28 fouls, and the Broncos went 22-of-29 from the free-throw line.

“That was maybe one of the most physical teams we’ve played in a long time,” Rice said. “You prepare your guys for it, but until you get hit that first time, you don’t know how physical it’s going to be.”

When they weren’t fouling, the Anteaters were hitting momentum-stealing 3-pointers like the one leading scorer Eyassu Worku (15 points) knocked down to squelch a second-half run and put UC Irvine on top, 52-41.

UC Irvine (3-1) led 38-24 at halftime and opened the second half with a 6-0 run, but Justinian Jessup knocked down the Broncos’ first 3-pointer of the game less than 4 minutes into the half.

Boise State’s Derrick Alston and RJ Williams then combined for a quick six points to cut the Anteaters’ lead to eight. Despite giving up several inches and more than a few pounds to UC Irvine’s frontcourt, Williams finished with a double-double — 20 points and 11 rebounds.

“(Williams) played maybe his best game as a Bronco,” Rice said. “He played his tail off and that’s the standard. That’s how we’re going to have to play.”

Alston rarely left the court Friday. He logged 39 minutes of playing time, finished with a game-high 22 points and went 12-for-12 from the free-throw line, which made him the fifth player in program history to be perfect from the charity stripe in a game with at least 12 attempts.

He also played 37 minutes against Oregon and scored 28 points.

“This is new waters for Derrick Alston,” Rice said. “He’s one of the better players around right now, so he’s got to get a lot of shots, but he doesn’t have to get them all on his own.”

With 4:40 to play, Williams knocked down a jumper, which sparked an 8-0 Boise State run. It was capped with a 3-pointer by Jessup, which pulled the Broncos within nine with 1:27 left on the clock, but that’s as close as they could get.

“We’ve just got to bring that fight we had at the end of the game at the start of the game and we’ll have a chance,” Alston said.

Boise State is back in action Nov. 20 when the Broncos host BYU at 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).