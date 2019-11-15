Boise State can’t find its range vs UC Irvine

Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice watches his team defeat San Jose State last season. The Broncos couldn’t overcome a slow start on Friday night against UC Irvine. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Boise State’s RJ Williams and Derrick Alston combined to score a quick six points and cut UC Irvine’s lead to eight in the second half of Friday night’s game in ExtraMile Arena, but it wasn’t enough to dig the Broncos out of the hole they found themselves in by halftime.

The Broncos hit just three of their first 18 field goal attempts and couldn’t find their stroke from 3-point range for the second game in a row in a 69-60 loss to the Anteaters.

UC Irvine took advantage of its size and the fact that Boise State couldn’t hit a shot in the first half. The Anteaters (3-1) pushed the ball inside to 6-foot-11 Brad Greene for a 10-point lead with a 11:20 left in the half. A few minutes later, the Broncos’ defense lost Greene under the basket again and he finished an easy bucket for a 24-11 lead.

The Anteaters scored 18 first-half points in the paint and went into halftime with a 38-24 lead. Boise State opened the game 0-for-9 from 3-point range and finished just 4-for-21.

The Broncos suffered the worst loss of coach Leon Rice’s tenure last Saturday in a 106-75 defeat at Oregon. In that loss, Boise State went 1-of-12 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 6-of-23.

Alston (22 points) went 12-of-12 from the free throw line on Friday. He scored 14 points after halftime and connected on both of his 3-pointers in the second half. RJ Williams (20 points, 11 rebounds) led the Broncos in the first half with nine points and pulled down seven rebounds in the second half before leaving in the game’s final minutes with an injury.

Eyassu Worku led UC Irvine with 15 points, and Greene added 14 before fouling out.

Boise State is back in action on Nov. 20 when the Broncos host BYU at 8 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.