Boise State basketball 2020 recruiting tracker: Stats, videos for Broncos’ commits

SHARE COPY LINK

The Idaho Statesman will be compiling a list throughout the school year of non-binding, oral commitments to the Boise State men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The early signing day is Nov. 13 this year. The regular signing day is April 15, 2020.

All commitments are class of 2020 unless otherwise noted.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BURKE SMITH

School: Trinity Episcopal (Richmond, Virginia)

Position: Power forward

Height: 6-foot-11

Coach’s comment: “He’s a very skilled player who can shoot, dribble and pass really well, especially for a kid who is nearly 7 feet tall,” Trinity Episcopal coach Richard Hamlin said.

Notes: In his first three seasons at Trinity Episcopal, the Titans went a combined 81-15. ... Smith averaged 13 points and 7 rebounds as a junior. ... He had offers from at least 15 other schools in addition to Boise State.

Smith’s visits and offers

SHARE COPY LINK

KASEAN PRYOR

School: Pioneer High (Ann Arbor, Mich.) and Link Year Prep (Branson, Missouri)

Position: Small forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Coach’s comment: “He has a very high ceiling. He is further away from his ceiling than most kids his age simply because he has grown so much so late. I’m not convinced he is done growing, either. I don’t think he realizes how good he is. At times, I think he can be more of a force and more aggressive. He has a wide range of skill sets and will be, in my opinion, a stretch-four at the college level. At what level? Obviously, he is getting DI offers right now. I would say low to mid-major is his floor, and who knows where his ceiling is once he fills out. He just needs to get more comfortable in his body,” Pioneer coach Rich Marion told MichiganLive.com in January.

Notes: Pryor grew more than 8 inches over a period of two years, according to Mlive.com. ... To aid in his development, he’s attending Link Year Prep this school year. ... He had at least 16 offers in addition to Boise State. ... His father, Sean Pryor, is a former associate head coach at New Mexico Highlands University and assistant at Chicago State.

Pryor’s visits and offers

TYSON DEGENHART

School: Mt. Spokane (Spokane, Wash.)

Position: Power forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Coach’s comment: “Tyson is listed as a 6-7 post player, but he can play any position on the floor. He could have had a much larger scoring average, but he was very unselfish on a deep team,” Mt. Spokane coach David Wagenblast said.

Notes: Degenhart is currently a junior at Mt. Spokane and will be part of the Broncos’ 2021 class. ... He led Mt. Spokane to a state runner-up finish as a sophomore, setting school records for points per game (19.3), shooting percentage (62.4) and field goals in a season (196). He also set the single-game record with 14 made free throws. ... He was just beginning to draw interest from Pac-12 schools after going toe to toe with O’Dea’s Paolo Banchero — who has offers from Duke, Gonzaga, Kentucky and North Carolina — in the state title game.

Degenhart’s visits and offers

SHARE COPY LINK

JACE WHITING

School: Burley High

Position: Combo guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Coach’s comment: “I think he’s excited to learn from the Boise State staff. They’re such knowledgeable guys and do a great job of playing team basketball. I think it will be a fantastic fit for Jace,” Burley coach Trent Whiting said.

Notes: Whiting will go on a two-year church mission and join the Broncos in 2022. ... He was named to the 2018-19 All-USA Idaho Boys Basketball second team. ... His dad, Trent Whiting, played at Utah (98-99) and BYU (1999-01), and his mom, Amber Whiting, played for Weber State and BYU ... Whiting plays club ball for Exum Elite. ... As a junior, he averaged 20.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game with 54 assists and 33 steals. ... Whiting grew up in Italy, where his dad was playing professional basketball.

Whiting’s visits and offers

SHARE COPY LINK

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ALEXIS MARK

School: Sierra Canyon High (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Position: Guard/Wing

Height: 6 foot

Coach’s comment: “Alexis is an incredibly unique and special athlete. She is self motivated and has a strong motor. She wants to be the best version of herself and constantly puts that required intense effort on display. She is a fun player to watch because of her skill set, her defensive ability and her focused work ethic. Boise State is getting a good one,” Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Kreutner said.

Notes: She also had offers from Fresno State, San Diego State, Long Beach State, Grand Canyon, Cal Baptist and Pacific, among others. ... Mark averaged 12.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in 2018-19.

ABBY MUSE

School: Heritage High (Brentwood, Calif.)

Position: Power forward

Height: 6-foot-3

Coach’s comment: “Abby’s work ethic is relentless. She runs the floor well in transition and has developed an effective mid-range game to complement her attack mentality to the basket. She’s a true teammate and a very coachable player,” Heritage coach Rob Ocon said.

Notes: Last season, she averaged a double-double of 13.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game and led the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League in blocks per game at 5.7. ... She chose Boise State over Mountain West rivals New Mexico and Nevada.

ANNA OSTLIE

School: Chaparral High (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-8

Coach’s comment: Not provided.

Notes: She also had known offers from San Jose State and UCSD. ... PrepGirlsHoops.com ranks Ostlie as the No. 3 prospect in Arizona for the class of 2020.

RAIGAN REED

School: Lake Stevens High (Wash.)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-7

Coach’s comment: “Her ability to stretch the floor with her perimeter shooting obviously really opens up her ability to drive, which is probably the strength of her game. She just has this knack of getting to the free-throw line. She becomes a really tough guard because you can’t take just one thing away and think that’s gonna work,” Lake Stevens coach Randy Edens told The Daily Herald.

Notes: Boise State alumni Brooke and Brittany Pahukoa attended Lake Stevens High. ... Reed also had offers from Washington State and Montana State, according to Herald.net. ... She averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as a sophomore. ... She set a school record for free-throw shooting percentage in a season at 82.3 percent as a junior to go with 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

MARY KAY NARO

School: Beaverton High (Ore.)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-foot-11

Coach’s comment: “Mary Kay has an incredibly high IQ on the basketball floor and makes everyone around her better both offensively and defensively. She is a fierce competitor, incredibly skilled handler, passer, and leader and is willing to do whatever the team needs to succeed. With her strong work ethic and love for the game, she will continue to improve and hone her craft. She is a joy to coach,” Beaverton coach Kathy Adelman Naro said.

Notes: Naro helped Beaverton High to a third-place finish in the 6A state tournament as a junior with averages of 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. ... Naro’s mother, Kathy Adelman Naro, is her high school coach and a former college basketball player at Portland. ... She is a two-time first team All-Metro and all-tournament team honoree.

ELODIE LALOTTE

School: Orangewood Academy (Garden Grove, Calif.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-3

Coach’s comment: Not provided.

Notes: Lalotte also took official visits to Washington State and New Mexico.

CRISTINA GIL

Club team: Femeni Sant Adria (Barcelona, Spain)

Position: Point guard

Height: 5-foot-8

Player’s comment: “There are many reasons why I chose Boise State. I really like its winning and competitive mentality and the way they play the game. I think I can adapt fast to it,” Gil said.

Notes: Playing for the U-18 Femeni Sant Adria in 2018-19, Gil averaged 8.7 points per game on a balanced team that did not feature a single player with a double-digit average. She helped Femeni Sant Adria to a Catalonia Regional title and a fourth-place finish at nationals. ... In 2017-18 on the U-16 squad, Gil contributed 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. She was named the U-16 Finals MVP.