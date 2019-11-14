NCAA makes final decision on immediate eligibility of Boise State’s Akot

Emmanuel Akot throws down a reverse dunk in a contest between a few members of the Boise State men’s basketball team on Oct. 12, 2019, in Bronco Gym. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Emmanuel Akot won’t suit up for the Boise State men’s basketball team this season.

The NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief denied the 6-foot-8 Arizona transfer’s appeal for immediate eligibility. He will have to sit out the 2019-20 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Broncos.

“The NCAA did not find the circumstances surrounding Emmanuel’s transfer unique, and the committee upheld that decision on appeal. Coach (Leon) Rice and I are disappointed with the decision and outcome of the appeal process,” Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said in a press release.

“While we do not agree with the findings, we respect the rules by which we are governed and the fact that this decision is final. We will continue to support Emmanuel in every way to ensure he thrives as a student-athlete during his time here at Boise State and look forward to his future contributions to our men’s basketball program.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Akot spent a year and a half at Arizona, making 11 starts in 17 games during the 2018-19 season while averaging 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He announced his intention to transfer in January. He averaged 10.4 minutes per game and played in all 31 of the Wildcats’ contests as a freshman. Arizona coach Sean Miller and his program are currently part of an NCAA investigation alleging pay-for-play.

Akot was a five-star recruit in the 2017 class, ranking as the No. 24 overall player and the No. 7 small forward, according to 247Sports.com. ESPN.com gave Akot a scout grade of 88, making him the highest-rated player to ever join Boise State. He also was a member of ESPN’s Top 100 for 2017.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Boise State Photo Services

Women’s basketball: BSU plays first road game

The Boise State women’s basketball team wraps up play in the Preseason WNIT with a consolation game against UAB (1-1) at 3 p.m. MT Friday in Birmingham, Alabama. The game will be on the radio on 1350 AM.

It is the Broncos’ first road game of the 2019-20 season and a gut check following a heartbreaking 72-69 loss to Missouri State in the quarterfinals on Sunday. The Broncos (2-1) had hoped to make a deep run in the tournament and increase their chances of cracking the Top 25 rankings. They were tied at 62-62 with the Lady Bears with 5:08 left in the game, and senior guard Riley Lupfer’s game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out.

“I’m just excited to get back out on the court with these girls again,” Boise State senior Braydey Hodgins said. “... After a loss like that, you just want to play again. You want to kind of go out and get up off the mat.”

Boise State soccer coach Jim Thomas hugs Kennedi Paul after she helped give him the Gatorade ice bath. The BSU women’s soccer team won the Mountain West Tournament championship 2-0 against San Diego State. This gives BSU the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Soccer: Broncos’ tournament game will be televised

Idaho Statesman reporter Rachel Roberts will be in Provo, Utah, with a full report from Boise State’s NCAA Tournament opener Friday against BYU.

But for those who want to see the action for themselves, the 6 p.m. MT matchup at South Field will be televised on BYUtv. That’s channel 374 on DirecTV and 4369 on Dish Network.

It is the first meeting between the two programs. No. 4 BYU (18-0-1) will be making its 20th NCAA Tournament appearance in 25 seasons, while the Broncos (18-4-0) earned their second bid since the program’s inception in 1998.

“I’ve honestly never been a part of something like this,” Boise State forward Aubree Chatterton said. “... I’m excited to go through it with these girls. This is the best season and the best team ever.”