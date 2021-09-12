When will President Biden be in Boise on Monday? Here are the details of his visit

Air Force One lands at Gowen Field in 2008 with President Bush, Laura Bush and Gov. Dirk Kempthorne aboard. Idaho Statesman file photo

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in Boise for 2 hours, 5 minutes on Monday.

The White House released details of Biden’s trip late Sunday evening.

Biden, who was in his home state of Delaware on Sunday, is scheduled to depart from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 9:15 a.m. Eastern (7:15 a.m. Mountain).

He is scheduled to arrive in Boise at 11:50 a.m. Mountain.

He’ll receive a briefing from federal and state fire agency officials at 12:15 p.m. at the National Interagency Fire Center, which is located adjacent to the Boise Airport.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He’ll also visit NIFC, beginning at 12:55 p.m.

He is scheduled to depart Boise at 1:55 p.m.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean tweeted Sunday evening that she is “excited to share” Boise’s Climate Action Roadmap with Biden.

With the Climate Action Roadmap in place, the City of Boise is prepared to meet our goals of being a carbon neutral organization by 2035 and a carbon neutral community by 2050. I’m excited to share their work with @POTUS tomorrow. #BuildBackBetter — Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) September 13, 2021

Biden’s day continues with a stop in Sacramento, California; an aerial survey of the Caldor Fire that threatened the city of South Lake Tahoe, California; and a campaign event for California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Long Beach, California.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Idaho Statesman will have full coverage of Biden’s visit throughout the day Monday at IdahoStatesman.com. Reporter Hayat Norimine will be on site.