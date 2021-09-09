President Biden to visit Boise on Monday during his Western trip. Here’s why

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Boise on Monday. Hayley Harding

President Joe Biden will travel to Boise on Monday in an effort to survey wildfire damage in the West, White House officials announced Thursday.

Biden will visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise as part of his first stop in the West. Biden will then head to California with stops in Sacramento and Long Beach, where he will participate in an event with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He will complete his tour in Denver.

Biden’s trip follows his visit to states — Louisiana, New York and New Jersey — devastated by storm damage after Hurricane Ida. White House officials said he aimed to increase awareness of climate change’s impacts on communities. Biden will also speak on the economic impacts of extreme weather and the need to invest in resilient infrastructure, officials said.

Wildfire smoke in the Treasure Valley has filled the sky this week and brought poor air quality for several days. Wildfires over the summer affected trails and roads.

Wildfire costs for Idaho had already totaled more than $50 million as of August, according to Idaho Reports.

Thanks for visiting to see firsthand the impact of fires on our city, @POTUS! Boise has materially changed - our summers used to be spectacular and now our health and quality of life is diminished each year during fire season. https://t.co/IyzXK01Sgh — Holli Woodings (@holliwoodings) September 9, 2021