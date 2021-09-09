State Politics

President Biden to visit Boise on Monday during his Western trip. Here’s why

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Boise on Monday.
President Joe Biden will travel to Boise on Monday in an effort to survey wildfire damage in the West, White House officials announced Thursday.

Biden will visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise as part of his first stop in the West. Biden will then head to California with stops in Sacramento and Long Beach, where he will participate in an event with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He will complete his tour in Denver.

Biden’s trip follows his visit to states — Louisiana, New York and New Jersey — devastated by storm damage after Hurricane Ida. White House officials said he aimed to increase awareness of climate change’s impacts on communities. Biden will also speak on the economic impacts of extreme weather and the need to invest in resilient infrastructure, officials said.

Wildfire smoke in the Treasure Valley has filled the sky this week and brought poor air quality for several days. Wildfires over the summer affected trails and roads.

Wildfire costs for Idaho had already totaled more than $50 million as of August, according to Idaho Reports.

