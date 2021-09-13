Live: President Biden is en route to Boise on wildfire-focused trip to Western states

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, photographed in 2014. AP

Editor’s note: This post will be updated throughout the day with notes, photos and videos from President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit. The newest updates will be at the top.

President Biden departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Boise, Idaho pic.twitter.com/FXlkIO42DO — The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2021

Idaho House Speaker takes aim at Biden vaccine policy

9:24 a.m.: Ahead of Biden’s arrival in Idaho, key politicians are speaking out against his proposed vaccine mandate and testing requirements for many workers.

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke said the Legislature will take action if necessary “to prevent this from occurring in our great state.”

“The actions of the Biden Administration announced on Thursday are completely unacceptable,” Bedke said in a statement. “Their decision to impose a government mandated medical procedure is unconstitutional. This is one more example of dangerous federal encroachment in the lives of everyday Americans. For weeks, I have addressed the importance of keeping the government out of the relationship between employers and employees as much as possible. More importantly, however, is protecting the inherent value of medical decisions remaining between individuals and their medical provider. The actions of the Biden Administration fly in the face of all we hold dear in Idaho.”

Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher also weighed in:

For the businesses already struggling to stay afloat due to labor shortages and draconian lockdown measures, the Biden Administration’s new vaccine mandates will only exacerbate this crisis further and become the final nail in the coffin for many businesses. — Rep. Russ Fulcher (@RepRussFulcher) September 13, 2021

Idaho Gov. Little will participate in Biden visit

9:04 a.m.: Idaho Gov. Brad Little will be at a round-table discussion on wildfires with Biden at the National Interagency Fire Center, spokesperson Marissa Morrison Hyer said.

Little last week said the state is considering a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate and testing requirements for many workers.

“It is wrong for President Biden to dismiss the concerns of millions of Americans and tell governors who represent Americans that he will use his powers as president to get them out of the way,” Little said in a news release last week. “This is not leadership. When President Biden took office, he promised to do his best to unify our country, and he has only driven us further apart. President Biden is out of touch, and his mandates only add to the divisiveness within our country.”

We are honored to host @POTUS at NIFC in Boise, ID today. Thanks to our partners, @BLMIdahoFire, @BIAFireForestry, & @FireAviationNPS for sending engines & firefighters to visit with the President. Live stream later today via @WhiteHouse ️ https://t.co/dzbWTzz9bO #FireYear2021 pic.twitter.com/UDXyEnHfhk — National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFC_Fire) September 13, 2021

‘Climate crisis is code red’

8:55 a.m.: President Joe Biden began his trip to Boise on Monday morning. He traveled from Delaware by helicopter, leaving at 8:31 a.m. Eastern, to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. He boarded Air Force One at 9:26 a.m. Eastern, bound for Boise.

He is scheduled to arrive in Boise at 11:50 a.m. Mountain.

Biden will receive a briefing from federal and state fire agency officials at 12:15 p.m. at the National Interagency Fire Center, which is located adjacent to the Boise Airport.

He’ll also visit NIFC, beginning at 12:55 p.m.

He is scheduled to depart Boise at 1:55 p.m.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean tweeted Sunday evening that she is “excited to share” Boise’s Climate Action Roadmap with Biden.

This is Biden’s first official trip to the West Coast as president — he has events in California later in the day, including an aerial survey of the Caldor Fire. He’ll be in Colorado on Tuesday.

“During the trip, President Biden will see firsthand the significant physical, human, and economic costs of wildfires,” a White House official said, according to the pool reporter assigned to cover his departure this morning. “As one in three Americans are impacted by the increasing frequency of ferocity of extreme weather events, he will reiterate the message he shared on the East Coast last week: the climate crisis is code red. The President will make clear that these extreme weather events require bold, ambitious, and decisive action — now. And he will underscore how the investments he is proposing in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda will strengthen our nation’s resilience to climate change and extreme weather events, advance environmental justice, and create good-paying, union jobs.”