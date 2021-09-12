Biden’s visit to Idaho could impact flights at Boise Airport. Here’s what we know.

President Joe Biden’s flight to Boise on Monday could lead to airport delays, although the exact impact on local flights remains to be seen. smiller@idahostatesman.com

President Joe Biden’s visit to Boise on Monday could impact flights coming in and out of Boise Airport, although how long any delays would last remains to be seen.

Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a Friday email that delays are expected while Biden is on the ground, although the time of his arrival has not been made public. She said the airport could not release specific details on how it’s preparing for the president’s arrival, citing security reasons.

“We are coordinating (with) the Presidential advance team to ensure proper security and we are coordinating with our airlines to minimize the impact on passenger operations,” Hupp said.

Biden’s stop in Boise is part of a wildfire-focused tour across the West. It also will include stops in California and Colorado. He’s the first sitting president to visit Idaho since Barack Obama in 2015.

As of Sunday afternoon, flight trackers showed few delays for arrivals and departures for Boise.

Hupp said passengers with questions about flights should contact their airline for more information.