Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke to run for lieutenant governor opening

Scott Bedke announces his candidacy to run for Lt. Governor during a press conference at the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Bedke enters a competitive race for the seat left vacant by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor. Supporters of other candidates also held signs at the press conference. smiller@idahostatesman.com

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke wants to be the next lieutenant governor.

The Oakley Republican filed his candidacy with the Secretary of State, about a week after Rep. Priscilla Giddings entered the race. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, will leave her seat at the end of her term in 2022.

“I’m the only candidate in this race who has tested and trusted experience to get things done for Idaho,” Bedke said, announcing his campaign in the Rotunda on the second floor of the Capitol.

Speaking with a backdrop of a small group of about 10 protesters — holding signs for Giddings and criticizing Bedke — Bedke promised to preserve Idaho values as a “constitutional conservative” and said he would bring his experience from the Legislature into the executive office.

Former Gov. Butch Otter introduced Bedke at his campaign announcement Thursday, calling him a fierce defender against big government and a trusted leader.

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bedke painted a picture of his fourth-generation family cattle ranch steeped in family values and faith.

Bedke, a ninth-term state representative and House speaker since December 2012, enters a competitive race of Republicans for the GOP primary in May 2022. Luke Malek, an attorney and former House member of Coeur d’Alene, and Giddings, a hard-line conservative of White Bird, are also running for lieutenant governor.

Bedke led the House through a controversial session this year. The longest session in Idaho history included a two-week recess due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the House, an ethics investigation against a Lewiston House member over a sexual assault allegation that prompted him to resign, and battles over the governor’s executive powers during times of emergency.

On the last day of the session, the Senate voted to adjourn for the rest of the year, while the House voted to recess — potentially setting up a legal battle if the House tries to reconvene and force the Senate back into session.

Bedke previously served in public office on the Oakley City Council. He is a former president of the Idaho Cattle Association and former director of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

He said he would request to play a prominent role in Idaho’s water infrastructure and touted his previous negotiations in the state’s water disputes.

Education ‘very important to the Bedke family’

Bedke said he was proud of his actions in the Legislature, having cut taxes, eliminated “red tape” and invested in roads and bridges. But there was still “more work to do,” particularly for K-12 schools, he said.

The House this session struggled to pass education budgets and federal funding for education — ultimately rejecting $6 million in federal funding for early childhood education and $40.3 million in federal funding for COVID-19 testing in schools.

A House bill was eventually negotiated to get past the logjam. The bill, which educators said would have a chilling effect on teaching aspects of race or U.S. history, condemned parts of what legislators called “critical race theory” — an evolving theory that historical racism continues to impact the present.

The legislation was a compromise with hard-line conservatives, including Giddings, who said they feared “indoctrination” and a “social justice” agenda in public schools.

McGeachin started a task force on examining “indoctrination” in schools, with Giddings as co-chair. Idaho state education officials have said there is no evidence to suggest indoctrination is happening in schools.

Bedke, Giddings clash over ethics investigation against von Ehlinger

Bedke led the charge against former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a Lewiston legislator who was accused of sexual assault by a 19-year-old intern. House majority leaders brought the ethics complaint against von Ehlinger to the House ethics committee.

After a public hearing, the committee members unanimously recommended that von Ehlinger be expelled from the House. Von Ehlinger resigned before the House could vote on it.

Sexual assault survivor advocates have called for an ethics investigation against Giddings over her actions. When the allegation became public, Giddings shared personal identifying information of the accuser, who had been kept anonymous by the committee and was referred to as “Jane Doe” throughout the ethics hearing.

Giddings has criticized Bedke and House Republican leaders over bringing the complaint forward and called the investigation a “liberal smear campaign.”

Bedke has said the process was transparent and fair.

“I’m still amazed at the defense that some people put up to defend what is indefensible,” Bedke said at the time on Nate Shelman’s KBOI radio show.