Ethics panel asks Idaho House to expel GOP legislator accused of sexual assault

An Idaho House ethics panel unanimously ruled that a legislator accused by an intern of sexual assault engaged in “conduct unbecoming” a House member and will recommend that the House remove him from his seat immediately, members announced Thursday.

Committee members recommended both to immediately suspend Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, without pay or benefits and to expel him.

An immediate suspension, which is a censure with conditions under House Rule 45, would require a simple majority vote from the House and make him vacate his seat for the rest of the session. An expulsion, under the Idaho Constitution, would require a two-thirds vote.

The Ethics and House Policy Committee held a public hearing Wednesday over an ethics complaint brought against von Ehlinger by House Republican leaders.

The committee heard testimony from several House members, the 19-year-old intern who accused von Ehlinger of sexual assault, and women who worked at the Capitol and felt uncomfortable toward the Lewiston Republican — including a married clerk who was asked out on a date and a former security guard who had a sexual relationship with him.

House leaders brought the ethics complaint forward after a 19-year-old intern accused von Ehlinger of forcing oral sex on her in March. The Boise Police Department has an open investigation into the alleged crime, according to BPD. The offense on the police report is listed as rape.

Committee members emphasized that they were not evaluating whether a sexual assault occurred and that they were focused on whether any sexual contact with staffers would be inappropriate for a House member.

Testimony from staffers and women who worked at the Capitol showed a pattern of behavior, several members said.

Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said von Ehlinger’s refusal to testify about the night of the allegation showed “tremendous disrespect” to his colleagues, and said he misled the ethics committee with multiple inconsistencies from his story — including that he said he didn’t pursue a relationship with the 19-year-old intern after the alleged assault. Texts between the two showed that he asked her out again afterward.

Horman said von Ehlinger’s conduct has “poisoned the reputation of all of us,” and said his colleagues in the Legislature had tried to help him “learn what he should not need a rule to know.”

Under House rules, four out of five ethics committee members can recommend expelling a representative based only on “a finding beyond reasonable doubt that misconduct involves commission of a felony or use of public office for pecuniary gain.”

But the Idaho Constitution also allows the recommendation to expel a legislator “for good cause shown.”

Gov. Brad Little said he fully supports the committee’s recommendation for expulsion. Von Ehlinger was first appointed to his seat in June 2020 by Little, then got elected to the uncontested seat in November.

Little said the public expects the House to support the recommendation and “ensure the integrity” of the Legislature.

“I applaud Jane Doe and the other brave women for their courage in telling their stories and participating in this process to hold Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger accountable for his deeply damaging and shameful actions,” Little said in a statement Thursday. “Rep. von Ehlinger’s inappropriate and alarming actions stand in opposition to the values and behavior state elected officials must uphold.”

Edward Dindinger, von Ehlinger’s attorney, didn’t immediately respond to phone calls Thursday.

Erika Birch and Annie Hightower, the intern’s attorneys, in a joint statement thanked the committee members for their recommendation and said they took the first steps to hold von Ehlinger accountable.

“As we saw during yesterday’s hearing, it’s clear von Ehlinger has participated in a pattern of predatory behavior toward women working in the Statehouse,” they said. “The state of Idaho must take swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of all people who enter the Statehouse.”

Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said he found the former security guard’s testimony “compelling,” that she was visibly nervous and uncomfortable. He said he envisioned how he would want his daughter to be treated at the Capitol.

“We have to consider what we would want for our children if they came to the Idaho Legislature to serve as interns,” Gannon said. “I want a place where my children, where my daughter would have a safe place, where my grandchildren … can have a safe place and a positive experience and be treated with respect. That didn’t happen in this case.”

Testimony showed ‘a predatory pattern’ toward women, Crane says

Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, who chairs the committee, said state lawmakers are “held to a higher standard, and that’s a standard that we should embrace.” A 38-year-old dating a 19-year-old intern would have already been questionable, Dixon said.

Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said the testimony showed von Ehlinger had “a predatory pattern.”

Crane pointed to the testimony of a clerk who rebuffed von Ehlinger and told him she was married. She then said she received a birthday card from him.

Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said von Ehlinger’s “aggressive tactics toward women are unsettling” and created an unsafe work environment for any women in the House.

The first-term legislator was warned twice during the few months he’s been at the Capitol, McCrostie pointed out.

“Common sense and basic morality dictates that an elected representative should not entertain a relationship with a student intern regardless of who initiated the relationship,” McCrostie said.