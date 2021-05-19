Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will run for governor against incumbent Brad Little

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will run for governor.

The Idaho Falls Republican announced her candidacy at the Downtown Event Center in her city Wednesday morning, confirming longstanding rumors she would run for the seat. She is scheduled to hold news conferences in Boise and Coeur d’Alene later in the day and filed her candidacy with the Secretary of State.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd, McGeachin said the governor of Idaho must defend individual rights as the state is “under assault” by “radical leftists” in the White House and Congress.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are at a pivotal point in history, not just for Idaho but for our nation,” McGeachin said.

I'm at the McGeachin event in downtown Idaho Falls and the free handout seems to speak for itself about what is about to be announced pic.twitter.com/koNOBIrSvO — Brennen Kauffman (@blkauffman7) May 19, 2021

A campaign website that said McGeachin will run for governor also appeared Tuesday ahead of the press conferences and was removed shortly afterward.

McGeachin will be running in the May 2022 primary against incumbent Gov. Brad Little, also a Republican.

McGeachin garnered national attention last fall over a gun-toting, Bible-holding appearance on an Idaho Freedom Foundation video, in which elected officials criticized Little for emergency orders over the coronavirus and questioned whether the pandemic exists.

McGeachin, 58, throws her name in a crowded field of Republican gubernatorial candidates in the GOP primary. Ed Humphreys, an Eagle Republican, also announced his run for governor this week on a platform that included fighting “socialist” agendas, “school choice” and eliminating the state income tax. Other candidates include Lisa Marie, Cody Usabel and Jeff Cotton. John Dionne is an unaffiliated candidate.

McGeachin, 58, became the state’s first female lieutenant governor after she was elected in November 2018 with nearly 60% of votes. As lieutenant governor, she is second in line to the governor’s office. She also presides as president of the Senate.

McGeachin was an Idaho House member for 10 years. As chair of the House Health and Welfare Committee, she fought the implementation of a state-based health insurance exchange and cut Medicaid funding.

A divided Republican Party in Idaho

McGeachin’s run for governor further highlights the internal friction in the Idaho Republican Party that has been apparent throughout the pandemic. This legislative session, factions of Republican legislators held tense debates and battled over the state’s public health response, executive powers in times of emergencies and federal coronavirus aid.

Education funding also faced roadblocks as Republican leaders tried to appease some legislators who said they feared “critical race theory” and indoctrination in schools. McGeachin last month announced a task force “to examine indoctrination in Idaho education,” with her and Rep. Priscilla Giddings as co-chairs.

Jaclyn Kettler, a political scientist at Boise State University, said the pandemic highlighted differences between McGeachin and Little. Conservative governors have faced a challenging year as they’ve responded to the pandemic with public health restrictions that faced backlash from the public, Kettler added.

“I think that it’s been a rough year across the country for a lot of incumbents, especially governors,” Kettler said. “There definitely is a population that continues to be frustrated with what they view as the state’s overreach.”

Tom Luna, who chairs the Idaho Republican Party, said it’s not unusual for incumbents to be challenged by candidates within their own political party. The party pitches a “big tent” — but Republicans are united on the majority of issues and on fighting the “radical agenda of the left,” he said.

”That’s what always unites the Republican Party and will continue to unite us,” Luna said.