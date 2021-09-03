Elections
Ada County voters: Find out who is running in the November election in your city
Voters in Ada County will choose from among 32 city council candidates who met Friday’s filing deadline to get on the November ballot.
Sixty-nine people have registered for 41 seats on councils and special districts, including fire, recreation and cemetery districts. Garden City is the only Ada County city with a mayor on the ballot.
This year marks the first Boise City Council positions will be divided up by district, after the Idaho Legislature passed a law in March 2020 requiring cities with more than 100,000 people according to the 2020 U.S. Census to have geographically divided districts for their councils. Boise previously had at-large districts.
Those elected to the three available seats will serve two-year terms, before the entire council runs again under a newly drawn district map.
Councilor members Lisa Sanchez will run for District 3, which covers most of the North End and Collister neighborhoods, while Councilor Holli Woodings will run for District 5, encompassing Downtown, the East End, and much of the Bench. Both will face three challengers seeking to unseat them.
Councilor TJ Thomson will not seek reelection, having served on the body since 2010.
According to the Census Bureau, Meridian grew by 56.7% to 117,635. This means Meridian will have district elections, but officials say the timing of the census results made the law impossible to implement before November. The law says the districts must be established 120 days prior to an election, and Meridian could not meet the timeline. The city will have at-large elections in November.
The Canyon County filings were not available on Friday evening. The filings will be updated Tuesday, according to Joe Decker, Canyon County spokesperson.
Below are the candidates voters will have to choose from on Election Day:
Boise
City Council District 1
Luci Willits
David Jones
Anne Garabedian
Laura Metzler
City Council District 3
Nicholas Domeny
Maria Santa Cruz-Cernik
Lisa Sanchez, incumbent
Greg MacMillan
City Council District 5
Steve Madden
Holli Woodings, incumbent
Katie Fite
J. “Crispin” Gravatt
Dry Creek Cemetery District, Trustee 1
David Fisher
Dry Creek Cemetery District, Trustee 2
Lynn Patten
North Ada County Fire District, Trustee 3
Todd Bunderson
Whitney Fire District, Trustee 1
Judy Simmons Stephens
Whitney Fire District, Trustee 3
John Paustian
Garden City
Mayor
John Evans, incumbent
Hannah Ball
City Council, 2 open positions
Teresa Jorgensen, incumbent
Bill Jacobs
Gret Mohr
John McCrostie
Meridian
City Council Seat 2
Joe Borton, incumbent
City Council Seat 4
Treg Bernt, incumbent
Adam Nelson
City Council Seat 6
Luke Cavener, incumbent
Scott Garbarino
Mike Hon
Hunter Wolf
West Ada Recreation District Director, District 1
Tyler Roundtree
West Ada Recreation District Director, District 2
Colin Moss
Meridian Cemetery District Trustee District 3
Richard Waitley
Joint Fairview Cemetery District 3
No candidate filed for this position
Meridian Fire District Trustee, District 1
No candidate filed for this position
Meridian Fire District Trustee, District 3
Marvin Ward
Sunset Fire District Trustee, District 1
Howard King
West Ada School District Trustee Zone 1
Lori Ann Frasure
Roger DeAmicis
Meghan Saboori
Brent Hart
West Ada School District Trustee Zone 3
Michael R Willits
Anita M. Beckman
Angela Redford
Eagle
City Council Seats, two openings
Helen Russell
Marc Degl’Innocenti
Melissa Gindlesperger, incumbent
James Lemon
Eagle Fire District 1
Brad Pike Sr.
Eagle Fire District 3
Kent Hemseri
Josh Tanner
Joplin Cemetery District 3
No candidate filed for this position
Kuna
City Council Seat, 2-year term
Warren Christensen, incumbent
City Council Seat, 4 -year term, two openings
Tyson Carten
Martha Drake
John Laraway, incumbent
Jeff Marler
Chris Bruce
Kuna Cemetery District 1
Jayne S. Davis
Kuna Fire District District 2
Randall A Feaster
Kuna Fire District 3
Billy Edwards
Kuna Fire District 4
Brandon Carver
Kuna School District Trustee Zone 3
Elanor Hurst
Kyrsti Bruce
Kuna School District Trustee Zone 4
Kim Nixon, incumbent
Mike Ambler
Star
Star is part of both Ada and Canyon Counties.
City Council Seat 3
Kevan Wheelock
Ashley Freeman
City Council Seat 4
David Hershey, incumbent
Star Fire District Trustee, District 3
Steve Martin
Star Cemetery District 2
Brittany Ashton
Star Cemetery District 3
Ron Winegar
