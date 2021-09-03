Ada County voters: Find out who is running in the November election in your city

Voters in Ada County will choose from among 32 city council candidates who met Friday’s filing deadline to get on the November ballot.

Sixty-nine people have registered for 41 seats on councils and special districts, including fire, recreation and cemetery districts. Garden City is the only Ada County city with a mayor on the ballot.

This year marks the first Boise City Council positions will be divided up by district, after the Idaho Legislature passed a law in March 2020 requiring cities with more than 100,000 people according to the 2020 U.S. Census to have geographically divided districts for their councils. Boise previously had at-large districts.

Those elected to the three available seats will serve two-year terms, before the entire council runs again under a newly drawn district map.

Councilor members Lisa Sanchez will run for District 3, which covers most of the North End and Collister neighborhoods, while Councilor Holli Woodings will run for District 5, encompassing Downtown, the East End, and much of the Bench. Both will face three challengers seeking to unseat them.

Councilor TJ Thomson will not seek reelection, having served on the body since 2010.

According to the Census Bureau, Meridian grew by 56.7% to 117,635. This means Meridian will have district elections, but officials say the timing of the census results made the law impossible to implement before November. The law says the districts must be established 120 days prior to an election, and Meridian could not meet the timeline. The city will have at-large elections in November.

The Canyon County filings were not available on Friday evening. The filings will be updated Tuesday, according to Joe Decker, Canyon County spokesperson.

Below are the candidates voters will have to choose from on Election Day:

Boise

City Council District 1

Luci Willits

David Jones

Anne Garabedian

Laura Metzler

City Council District 3

Nicholas Domeny

Maria Santa Cruz-Cernik

Lisa Sanchez, incumbent

Greg MacMillan

City Council District 5

Steve Madden

Holli Woodings, incumbent

Katie Fite

J. “Crispin” Gravatt

Dry Creek Cemetery District, Trustee 1

David Fisher

Dry Creek Cemetery District, Trustee 2

Lynn Patten

North Ada County Fire District, Trustee 3

Todd Bunderson

Whitney Fire District, Trustee 1

Judy Simmons Stephens

Whitney Fire District, Trustee 3

John Paustian

Garden City

Mayor

John Evans, incumbent

Hannah Ball

City Council, 2 open positions

Teresa Jorgensen, incumbent

Bill Jacobs

Gret Mohr

John McCrostie

Meridian

City Council Seat 2

Joe Borton, incumbent

City Council Seat 4

Treg Bernt, incumbent

Adam Nelson

City Council Seat 6

Luke Cavener, incumbent

Scott Garbarino

Mike Hon

Hunter Wolf

West Ada Recreation District Director, District 1

Tyler Roundtree

West Ada Recreation District Director, District 2

Colin Moss

Meridian Cemetery District Trustee District 3

Richard Waitley

Joint Fairview Cemetery District 3

No candidate filed for this position

Meridian Fire District Trustee, District 1

No candidate filed for this position

Meridian Fire District Trustee, District 3

Marvin Ward

Sunset Fire District Trustee, District 1

Howard King

West Ada School District Trustee Zone 1

Lori Ann Frasure

Roger DeAmicis

Meghan Saboori

Brent Hart

West Ada School District Trustee Zone 3

Michael R Willits

Anita M. Beckman

Angela Redford

Eagle

City Council Seats, two openings

Helen Russell

Marc Degl’Innocenti

Melissa Gindlesperger, incumbent

James Lemon

Eagle Fire District 1

Brad Pike Sr.

Eagle Fire District 3

Kent Hemseri

Josh Tanner

Joplin Cemetery District 3

No candidate filed for this position

Kuna

City Council Seat, 2-year term

Warren Christensen, incumbent

City Council Seat, 4 -year term, two openings

Tyson Carten

Martha Drake

John Laraway, incumbent

Jeff Marler

Chris Bruce

Kuna Cemetery District 1

Jayne S. Davis

Kuna Fire District District 2

Randall A Feaster

Kuna Fire District 3

Billy Edwards

Kuna Fire District 4

Brandon Carver

Kuna School District Trustee Zone 3

Elanor Hurst

Kyrsti Bruce

Kuna School District Trustee Zone 4

Kim Nixon, incumbent

Mike Ambler

Star

Star is part of both Ada and Canyon Counties.

City Council Seat 3

Kevan Wheelock

Ashley Freeman

City Council Seat 4

David Hershey, incumbent

Star Fire District Trustee, District 3

Steve Martin

Star Cemetery District 2

Brittany Ashton

Star Cemetery District 3

Ron Winegar





