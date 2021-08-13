The 2020 U.S. Census data is out, and here’s what it says about fast-growing Idaho

Idaho has welcomed a slew of new residents over the past decade, the 2020 U.S. Census shows, with Meridian leading the way in the booming Treasure Valley.

Idaho’s population has reached about 1.8 million and rose 17.3% in the past decade, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data. That spike makes it the second-fastest-growing state in the U.S., trailing only a neighbor to the south, Utah.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released 2020 data, once-in-a-decade reporting on populations across the country. That data ultimately will determine congressional and legislative district boundaries, political representation, and federal funding allocations to hospitals, school districts and local jurisdictions.

Census officials caution the public to understand a few caveats. Comparisons between the 2010 and 2020 data are imperfect — the gathering process has changed in the past decade. Census officials also warned that America’s “white” population might be overcounted — the recording of population categorizes Middle Eastern and North African groups as white — while people of color are likely undercounted. In the past year the U.S. Census workers were significantly challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, which likely led to some of the most vulnerable individuals being left behind in the count.

Also, an attempt by former President Donald Trump’s administration to place a citizenship question on the Census survey, coupled with a high government distrust among people of color, might have contributed to an undercount of immigrants.

Why the 2020 U.S. Census matters

The federal government relies on the data to determine how more than $1.5 trillion in federal funding gets allocated, according to the George Washington Institute of Public Policy. Federal spending programs heavily lean on population data to divide up the funds among states, counties, cities, school districts, public health districts and other local jurisdictions.

Unlike in most states, the party in power in Idaho does not have the virtual freedom to draw legislative districts. In the Republican-heavy Gem State, a citizen redistricting commission made up of three Republicans and three Democrats is tasked with redrawing congressional and legislative boundaries. The Citizen Commission for Reapportionment will meet to start finalizing those maps sometime in September.

Legislators do, however, have a say in the process. Each of four legislators in leadership positions — the Senate and House leaders of both parties — appoint one member on the commission. The remaining two members are appointed by the Idaho Republican and Democratic party chairs.

The legislative and congressional district boundaries will determine which districts voters — and incumbent legislators — live in. Creating those boundaries could mean pitting two incumbent legislators against each other for one seat, or give voters a new representative.

Populations should be about the same for every legislative district. District 14, for example — which includes Eagle and Star — grew nearly 36% in the past decade, according to the Legislative Services Office. It has about 19,000 more people than its ideal size. The district’s representatives are House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle; and Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle.

The members of the commission are bound by federal law to draw districts that provide representation and don’t dilute votes. Crafting a district that weakens voters’ voices or racial representation could prompt lawsuits.

Idaho’s racial, ethnic minorities growing faster than white population

Idaho’s population spiked from 1.6 million in 2010 to more than 1.8 million in 2020, and that 17.3% growth rate was second only to Utah, which saw an 18.3% population uptick.

The 2020 Census showed diversifying populations across the U.S., with racial and ethnic minority populations growing. The bureau also reported a drop in the white, non-Hispanic population for the first time on record, according to The Associated Press.

But in Idaho, the white, non-Hispanic population continued to rise — just not at the pace at which other racial and ethnic groups grew. White, non-Hispanic individuals made up 84% of the state in 2010. In 2020, that number dropped to 79%, according to the data.

The Hispanic population in Idaho rose from 11% in 2010 to 13% in 2020. Those who identified as multiracial tripled in Idaho during that time and in 2020 made up 4% of the population.

In Idaho, only one formerly white-majority city saw its white residents drop below 50% of the population: Rupert. The white, non-Hispanic population dropped to 49% there, while the Hispanic population grew to 47.2%, the U.S. Census shows.

Meridian among fastest-growing cities in U.S., Census Bureau says

Boise’s population grew to 235,684 in 2020, a 14.6% rise since 2010. But it’s not the fastest-growing city in the Treasure Valley.

Ten years ago, the official count had just over 75,000 people living in Meridian. The city has since rivaled major destinations across the country in its growth, and now has 117,635 residents. Meridian was ranked fourth among the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., with a population growth of 56.7% since 2010, according to the 2020 Census.

Meridian has also grown substantially more diverse. While the number of those who identified as white, non-Hispanic also grew, it didn’t keep up with the pace of other groups. Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations grew the fastest. Those who identified as Asian made up 1.7% of Meridian’s population in 2010. As of 2020, about 2.5% identified as Asian. The Hispanic population also significantly grew, from 6.8% of Meridian’s population in 2010 to 9.5% in 2020.

Mirroring statewide trends, Boise’s white population didn’t grow as quickly as other racial and ethnic groups. The city’s Black population grew by 77%, Hispanic population by 46%, and Asian by 30%. Those who identified as multiracial spiked 130%. White, non-Hispanics in the city grew by a mere 6%.

Nampa would be included in Idaho law on council district elections

Nampa awaited the 2020 U.S. Census results to find out whether a new Idaho law will affect the largest city in Canyon County. Turns out, it will.

A bill passed by the Idaho Legislature last year switched larger cities’ council positions from at-large to district elections. The new law affects cities with populations that exceed 100,000, using 2020 data. Nampa grew 22.9% to a population of 100,200 in the past decade and joined Boise and Meridian as Idaho cities that top 100,000.

The law posed logistical challenges for cities to implement this year, after the release of the 2020 U.S. Census numbers was delayed until August. A cleanup bill failed to make it through the Legislature earlier this year after House members tried to inject additional changes. The sponsor, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, had unanimous support in the Senate and has said he intends to bring it back.

Overall, Ada County grew by 26.1% from 2010 to 2020, according to the data — second only to Madison County in Idaho, which grew by 41%.