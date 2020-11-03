Live updates: Idaho officials warn of ‘suspicious’ robocalls telling voters to stay home

Ada County readies for 5 p.m. traffic at the polls

4 p.m.: People are moving quickly through polling places across Ada County, according to Chelsea Carattini, spokeswoman for the Ada County Clerk’s Office.

“We’re not seeing big lines ... (but) things will pick up as we get into the 5 o’clock hour,” Carattini told the Statesman.

By 4 p.m., the county has seen about 4,000 voters who requested absentee ballots but opted instead to vote at the polls. Carattini said those absentee ballots are voided and the in-person votes counted.

Nearly 7,000 people have registered at the polls, according to a data visualization from the clerk’s office. Both Ada and Canyon counties reported record voter turnout Tuesday, with Ada County surpassing 225,000 ballots by 3 p.m. and Canyon County recording 70,000 ballots by around the same time.

Idaho Secretary of State warns of ‘suspicious’ Election Day robocalls

4 p.m.: Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney issued a statement Tuesday afternoon warning Idahoans of “suspicious” robocalls that appear to be encouraging people to stay home for their safety.

According to the news release, multiple residents reported receiving the automated calls Tuesday morning from a local area code. The calls told recipients to “stay home, stay safe” on Election Day. The Secretary of State’s Office said the calls did not come from any official office and should be ignored. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the calls specifically mentioned voting, polling places or Election Day.