Voters weighing in on three of five Ada County Highway District commission seats

Early results Tuesday night showed voters favoring just one incumbent, Jim Hansen, in the Ada County Highway District commission races, with Alexis Pickering and Dave McKinney also ahead. A Pickering win would oust four-term incumbent Rebecca Arnold and help shape the influential commission.

The winners of the nonpartisan election will spend the next four years helping to form the county’s policy and planning on roads, traffic, transportation, maintenance and operations, and pedestrian and bicycle safety.

With 76 of 151 precincts reporting, Hansen held 54.5% of the early and absentee vote to opponent Kara Veit’s 45.5% in District 1. The winner of that race will represent the eastern portion of the county, including much of Boise.

Pickering also took an early lead in a tight race, claiming 50.3% of the vote to Arnold’s 49.7% for a district that represents Garden City and much of the western part of Boise.

McKinney was leading opponent and fellow newcomer Emilie Jackson-Edney with 59.7% of early results. The winner of that race will replace retiring Commissioner Sara Baker in District 5, which covers part of western Boise and northern Meridian.

Hansen, of Boise, significantly outraised Veit, a former ACHD community engagement manager who works in marketing, taking in more than $26,500 to her more than $11,300. He joined Pickering, a community health strategist in District 2, and Jackson-Edney, a retired ACHD engineer, as candidates endorsed by left-leaning politicians, including members of the Boise City Council and local state-level officials.

Hansen, for instance, took in money from developers — including a $250 donation from Clay Carley — but also got money from local Democrats, including $1,000 each from former gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff and his wife, Susie, a $200 donation from the campaign of Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, and $100 from the campaign of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

Pickering brought in more than 200 donations of varying amounts for a total of more than $42,000, including $1,000 from Susie Balukoff, $1,000 from developer David Wali, and $250 from Boise City Council Member Holli Woodings. Jackson-Edney got money from local Democrats, including Woodings, state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, the campaign of Rep. Melissa Wintrow, and Erik Berg, chair of the Ada County Democratic Party.

They ran against more business-friendly candidates who got money from right-leaning individuals and interests. Veit’s money came largely from big donations from construction companies, contractors and home builders.

Pickering’s opponent, Boise attorney Arnold, brought in less money than Pickering — just over $30,000, including a $10,000 loan from herself — but her donations were higher-dollar. She got money from builders and development companies.

McKinney, an attorney and former civil engineer, has largely won over business interests in the race, taking in $1,000 from developer Brighton Corp., $1,000 from the Building Contractors Association of Southwest Idaho PAC, and $1,000 from Tall Timber Consulting, a development consulting firm

The race in many ways was divided between what was needed in more urban Boise versus the less-dense suburbs. Public transit is desired in Boise but less so in the suburbs, and wider roads are wanted by some suburban developers but not by people who would prefer bike lanes and different modes of travel in the city.

Candidates were competing in what is likely to be Ada County’s largest election ever, with as many as 90% of the county’s nearly 300,000 registered voters expected to cast a ballot. According to the Ada County elections office, more than 216,000 ballots had been cast just after 1:30 p.m. on Election Day.