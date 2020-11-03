Incumbents battle young challengers in fight for College of Western Idaho trustee seats

Samantha Guerrero, top left, April Baylon-Mendoza, center and Cherie Buckner-Webb, top right, are running for the College of Western Idaho’s board of trustees, along with incumbents Skip Smyser, bottom left and Mary Niland, bottom right.

Established incumbents on the College of Western Idaho’s board of trustees faced off with young Treasure Valley challengers Tuesday.

Each seat on the College of Western Idaho board of trustees has a four-year term, and trustees are selected by voters in Ada and Canyon counties, regardless of zone.

This year, there are contested races for Zones 1 and 3 on the Board of Trustees.

Zone 1 CWI Trustee

In Zone 1, incumbent and current board chairman Skip Smyser trailed challenger Samantha Guerrero, who led by a slight margin of votes in both Ada and Canyon counties. In early results, Guerrero had 106,021 votes and Smyser had 85,064 votes.

Guerrero, a Latina from Caldwell, graduated from the College of Idaho in 2017. She is a bilingual community organizer for the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils and the co-founder of the Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance, which is raising money to help undocumented Idaho families during the pandemic. This is her first time running for elected office.

Smyser, a fifth-generation Idahoan and Canyon County resident, is the former CEO of Lobby Idaho and the owner of Capitol Cellars, a restaurant in Downtown Boise. He is a former member of both the Idaho State Senate and the Idaho House of Representatives and a former deputy attorney general.

Zone 3 CWI Trustee

In Zone 3, incumbent Mary Niland, who is also the board’s treasurer and secretary also trailed challenger April Baylon-Mendoza, a Filipina from Kuna with by just a few thousand votes in both counties. According to early results posted by both counties around 9:30 p.m., Baylon-Mendoza had 93,843 votes and Niland had 88,244 votes.

Baylon-Mendoza, a graduate of CWI and Boise State University, is a child services supervisor for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. This is also her first time running for elected office.

Nampa native Niland has served on the board of trustees since CWI was founded in 2007 and recently retired from her position as the president and CEO of the Western Idaho Training Company, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities in southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon. She was a founding member of the college in 2007.

Zone 5 CWI Trustee

State Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, ran unopposed for Zone 5. Buckner-Webb, who chose not to run again for her seat in the Idaho Senate this year, was the first and only Black female state senator in Idaho. She replaces Mark Dunham of Boise, who helped found the college and stepped down after serving for 13 years, according to Idaho Education News.

Trustees Molly Lenty of Zone 2 and Annie Hightower of Zone 4 are not up for reelection.

Newly elected trustees will be sworn in Nov. 16, when their terms begin.