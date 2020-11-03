Lachiondo fights to keep Ada County Commission seat; voters choosing prosecutor, sheriff

Early results Tuesday night indicated that voters favored incumbent Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo over opponent Ryan Davidson, a lead that, if held, would guarantee Democrats another two years of control for the commission.

With about half of precincts reporting, Republican Rod Beck held a narrow lead in the race for a two-year term on the commission, joining Republican incumbents Steve Bartlett in the sheriff’s race and Jan Bennetts in the prosecutor’s race were ahead of their opponents.

As of 10:16 p.m., here is how races were shaping up in Ada County:

Commission

Lachiondo, a Democrat from Boise, was leading Ryan Davidson, a Republican from Garden City and former chair of the Ada County GOP, for District 1 with 76 of 151 precincts reporting. She had 50.8% of the vote to Davidson’s 49.2%.

Beck was gaining the lead in a race against Bill Rutherford, a Democrat and a retired engineer from Meridian, for District 2 commissioner. Beck had 51.9% of the vote against Rutherford’s 48.1%.

The winner of that race will replace Commissioner Patrick Malloy for a two-year term representing Eagle, Star, much of Meridian and pieces of the westernmost parts of Boise. Malloy was named to the commission by Gov. Brad Little in April after former Commissioner Rick Visser retired in March. Malloy was originally in the race but dropped out of the primary election shortly before being appointed to the commission.

The three-member Ada County Commission rotates terms so that two commissioners are on the ballot in any given election, which is why Lachiondo was up only two years after winning her seat for the first time in 2018. Whoever wins this time around in District 1 will serve a four-year term.

Lachiondo raised more money for her race than any other nonfederal candidate in Idaho, according to records from the Secretary of State’s Office, bringing in more than $200,000 as of Election Day. Much of that came from local Democrats, including state-level politicians such as Sen. Maryanne Jordan, and from some developers, including Tommy Ahlquist and David Wali.

Many of her supporters are in favor of her attempts to try to pay for growth by working to impose county impact fees on developers in an attempt to keep taxes lower for people who already live in the county.

Davidson raised $16,534. Davidson has run a primarily small-government campaign, saying he would work to lower property taxes and get state law changed to try to limit high appraisals on homes by the Ada County Assessor’s Office. He also focused on limiting the budget and said he considers the county’s current strategies for growth to be irresponsible, including the push for impact fees. Those stances won him favor with pro-business groups, particularly with many developers looking to build homes in the county.

In the District 2 race, Beck, a Boisean and former Idaho Senate majority leader who works in real estate, raised more than $66,000, according to campaign finance reports, including several $1,000 donations from construction companies and builders. Rutherford raised just over $12,000, much of it from local Democrats. That includes $1,000 donations each from former gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff and his wife, Susie, and $250 each from Rep. Lauren Necochea, former Idaho House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding and fellow commission candidate Lachiondo.

Prosecutor

Bennetts, an Eagle Republican, showed a lead in the prosecutor’s race, claiming 56.9% of the first reported votes to opponent Ron Twilegar’s 43.1%.

In a race where Republicans typically run unopposed, Bennetts ran a relatively quiet race against the Boise Democrat, who once served as Boise County prosecutor.

Bennetts promised to continue advocating for public safety and victims’ rights. She raised nearly $10,000, which includes donations from the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police and several in-kind donations she made to herself.

Twilegar questioned Bennetts’ judgment, including calling her out for felony-level marijuana charges against out-of-state truckers who transported hemp through Idaho on his campaign website. His campaign took in more than $30,000, according to campaign finance records. Nearly 95% of that money came from a $28,750 loan Twilegar made to himself in April. He has reported donations from only three other named individuals.

Sheriff

Bartlett, a Republican from Meridian, held 59.8% of the vote in his bid for a second full term, taking an early lead over Boise Democrat Zachery Wagner, a political newcomer who was at 40.2%.

Bartlett has been in office since being appointed sheriff in 2015. He won the seat in an unopposed race in 2016. Campaign finance reports show he took in only $1,000 in donations this cycle, from an Alabama-based company called Global Tel Link Corp. Much of his spending has come from more than $41,000 he had on hand from his previous campaign.

It appears that even with only a single donation, Bartlett still outraised Wagner, who has not filed any campaign finance reports with the Secretary of State’s Office since submitting his treasurer application in May.

Candidates were competing in what is likely to be Ada County’s largest election ever, with as many as 90% of the county’s nearly 300,000 registered voters expected to cast a ballot. According to the Ada County elections office, more than 216,000 ballots had been cast just after 1:30 p.m. on Election Day.