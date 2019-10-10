It’s Boise’s first campaign finance deadline. Here’s who got money and who gave it

SHARE COPY LINK

In early September, candidates for Boise city offices submitted their required candidacy paperwork. On Nov. 5, Boiseans will vote for mayor and three City Council members.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, for the first time, Boiseans can see who is giving money to those candidates this election cycle. Reports submitted under the “Oct. 10 Pre-General” filings cover the period from the date a candidate certified the campaign’s treasurer through Sept. 30.

The next filing deadline will be Oct. 29, covering Oct. 1 through Oct. 20. After that is 48-hour notice deadline for any contributions of $1,000 or more made from Oct. 21 to Nov. 2. A post-election report is due Dec. 5, and an annual report Jan. 31, 2020.

Contributions from candidates must be reported. Individuals, corporations, political action committees or other entities can contribute up to $1,000 to a candidate or a committee organized on the candidate’s behalf per election. There are no limits on amounts that can be collected by candidates, political action committees, or committees formed to support or oppose ballot measures.

This database will be updated as candidates submit their filings listing donors. Note: Adriel Martinez and Wayne Richey, mayoral candidates, submitted their finance reports but had no contributions, so they do not appear below.

