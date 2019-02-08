Two hotels, offices, stores may join golf-recreation business in this Meridian area

Norco CEO Jim Kissler is proposing to build two multistory hotels, an office building and a self-storage business at the northeast intersection of Eagle and Overland Roads.
Kissler’s development would be just south of a proposed development where a credit union call center and a golf-and-entertainment business are planned on a former corn-maze site. It would be immediately west of Norco’s 86,000-square-foot Meridian showroom, which opened last year at 1303 S. Silverstone Way.
Kissler previously planned to build a 90,000-square-foot commercial building on the acreage, in accordance with a development agreement he made with Meridian 24 years ago. His land was undeveloped until he opened the Norco store. Now he proposes an 85,000-square foot office building in addition to the hotels and the storage business.
The development would join dozens of building projects planned, underway or recently finished on acreage along or near Overland and south to Amity Road, and from Eagle Road west to Ten Mile Road.
Separately, in Boise, Kissler has applied to build a two-story, 4,500-square-foot retail or restaurant building at 1032 S. Broadway Ave., which formerly housed a Cobby’s sandwich shop and an L.A. Nails salon in two buildings recently demolished.
The Kissler family’s Norco Inc., based in Boise, sells medical supplies and welding, safety and industrial equipment and gases around the Northwest.
The Meridian City Council will consider Kissler’s request at its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
