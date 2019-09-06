West Ada
Here’s the final list of candidates for mayor, City Council in Meridian
Come January, Meridian’s government will look drastically different.
A slew of mayoral candidates stepped forward after four-term Mayor Tammy de Weerd announced that she would retire and not run for re-election.
Three city council seats have also opened up, with council members Ty Palmer and Genesis Milam announcing that they will not run again. Councilwoman Anne Little Roberts’ seat is also open, because she entered the mayoral race.
The city elections could drastically change the pathway for Meridian, which has swelled to 114,680 people from 75,000 a decade ago. Future leaders will have to deal with the consequences of that growth as they make decisions about land use and development. They may also help decide whether to create an auditorium district, which could divert hotel taxes to fund a convention center, and whether to keep steering economic development downtown.
Here are the candidates:
Mayor
- Anne Little Roberts
- Joe Palmer
- Gina Johnson
- Robert Simison
- Shaun Wardle
City Council, Seat 1
- Donna Lusignan
- Elizabeth “Liz” Strader
- Michael Christianson
- Rudolf “Rudy” L. Patrick
City Council, Seat 3
- Brad Hoaglun
City Council, Seat 5
- Jeffrey Miller
- Jessica Perrault
- Denise Hanson-LaFever
- Joshua Valk
While council candidates run for a specific seat, they are elected at large. They serve four-year terms.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Council President Joe Borton, Vice President Luke Cavener and Councilman Treg Bernt will be up for re-election in 2021.
