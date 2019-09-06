Here’s the final list of candidates for mayor, City Council in Meridian

Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd won’t run for a fifth term In an emotional State of the City address, Mayor Tammy de Weerd announced that she would not seek re-election this year. She will retire after a 20-year career in public service to spend time with her children and grand-children, she said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In an emotional State of the City address, Mayor Tammy de Weerd announced that she would not seek re-election this year. She will retire after a 20-year career in public service to spend time with her children and grand-children, she said.

Come January, Meridian’s government will look drastically different.

A slew of mayoral candidates stepped forward after four-term Mayor Tammy de Weerd announced that she would retire and not run for re-election.

Three city council seats have also opened up, with council members Ty Palmer and Genesis Milam announcing that they will not run again. Councilwoman Anne Little Roberts’ seat is also open, because she entered the mayoral race.

The city elections could drastically change the pathway for Meridian, which has swelled to 114,680 people from 75,000 a decade ago. Future leaders will have to deal with the consequences of that growth as they make decisions about land use and development. They may also help decide whether to create an auditorium district, which could divert hotel taxes to fund a convention center, and whether to keep steering economic development downtown.

Here are the candidates:

Mayor

Anne Little Roberts

Joe Palmer

Gina Johnson

Robert Simison

Shaun Wardle

Brad Hoaglun, Elizabeth "Liz" Strader, Denise Hanson-LaFever and Donna Lusigan are among candidates for City Council seats in Meridian.

City Council, Seat 1

Donna Lusignan

Elizabeth “Liz” Strader

Michael Christianson

Rudolf “Rudy” L. Patrick

City Council, Seat 3

Brad Hoaglun

City Council, Seat 5

Jeffrey Miller

Jessica Perrault

Denise Hanson-LaFever

Joshua Valk

While council candidates run for a specific seat, they are elected at large. They serve four-year terms.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Council President Joe Borton, Vice President Luke Cavener and Councilman Treg Bernt will be up for re-election in 2021.