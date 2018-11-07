Here’s what happened in Idaho’s election while you were sleeping

Results from Idaho’s 2018 midterm election continued to trickle in late into the night on Election Day, and some races remained too close to call until Wednesday morning.
This year, 51 percent of Idaho voters were registered as Republicans, as of a Nov. 1 Idaho Secretary of State’s Office report. Another 12 percent were Democrats, and 36 percent were independent or registered with third parties, according to earlier Idaho Statesman reporting.
Here’s a look at what happened while you were sleeping:
U.S. House of Representatives
District 1 (western Idaho): Russ Fulcher, Republican
District 2 (eastern Idaho): Mike Simpson, Republican
State office
Governor: Brad Little, Republican
Lieutenant governor: Janice McGeachin, Republican
- McGeachin makes history as Idaho’s first female lieutenant govenor
Secretary of state: Lawerence Denney, Republican
State controller: Brandon Woolf, Republican (unopposed)
Treasurer: Julie Ellsworth, Republican (unopposed)
Attorney general: Lawrence Wasden, Republican
Superintendent of public instruction: Sherri Ybarra, Republican
Ballot initiatives
Proposition 1 — historical horse-racing: Failed
Proposition 2 — Medicaid expansion: Passed
College of Western Idaho levy: Failed
- Failed by less than a tenth of a percentage point below the 55 percent needed for passage
Ada County Highway District vehicle registration fee increase: Failed
Local races
Ada County clerk: Phil McGrane, Republican
Ada County treasurer: Elizabeth “Beth” Mahn, Republican
Ada County assessor: Robert McQuade, Republican (unopposed)
Ada County coroner: Dotti Owens, Democrat
Canyon County coroner: Jennifer Crawford, Republican
Ada County Commission, District 1: Diana Lachiondo, Democrat
Ada County Commission, District 3: Kendra Kenyon, Democrat
Ada County Highway District commissioner, District 3: Mary May
Ada County Highway District commissioner, District 4: Kent Goldthorpe
College of Western Idaho Zone 2 trustee: Molly Lenty leading as of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday
College of Western Idaho Zone 4 trustee: Annie Pelletier Hightower (ran unopposed)
