Here’s what happened in Idaho’s election while you were sleeping

Results from Idaho’s 2018 midterm election continued to trickle in late into the night on Election Day, and some races remained too close to call until Wednesday morning.

This year, 51 percent of Idaho voters were registered as Republicans, as of a Nov. 1 Idaho Secretary of State’s Office report. Another 12 percent were Democrats, and 36 percent were independent or registered with third parties, according to earlier Idaho Statesman reporting.

Here’s a look at what happened while you were sleeping:

U.S. House of Representatives

District 1 (western Idaho): Russ Fulcher, Republican

District 2 (eastern Idaho): Mike Simpson, Republican

State office

Governor: Brad Little, Republican

Lieutenant governor: Janice McGeachin, Republican



- McGeachin makes history as Idaho’s first female lieutenant govenor

Secretary of state: Lawerence Denney, Republican

State controller: Brandon Woolf, Republican (unopposed)

Treasurer: Julie Ellsworth, Republican (unopposed)

Attorney general: Lawrence Wasden, Republican

Superintendent of public instruction: Sherri Ybarra, Republican

Ballot initiatives

Proposition 1 — historical horse-racing: Failed

Proposition 2 — Medicaid expansion: Passed

College of Western Idaho levy: Failed



- Failed by less than a tenth of a percentage point below the 55 percent needed for passage

Ada County Highway District vehicle registration fee increase: Failed

Local races

Ada County clerk: Phil McGrane, Republican

Ada County treasurer: Elizabeth “Beth” Mahn, Republican

Ada County assessor: Robert McQuade, Republican (unopposed)

Ada County coroner: Dotti Owens, Democrat

Canyon County coroner: Jennifer Crawford, Republican

Ada County Commission, District 1: Diana Lachiondo, Democrat

Ada County Commission, District 3: Kendra Kenyon, Democrat

Ada County Highway District commissioner, District 3: Mary May

Ada County Highway District commissioner, District 4: Kent Goldthorpe

College of Western Idaho Zone 2 trustee: Molly Lenty leading as of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday

College of Western Idaho Zone 4 trustee: Annie Pelletier Hightower (ran unopposed)