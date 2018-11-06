Republican Fulcher prevails over McNeil as AP calls Idaho’s District 1 race

Republican Russ Fulcher defeated Democratic competitor Cristina McNeil for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press called on Tuesday.

Fulcher will be Idaho’s newest representative in Washington, D.C. As of 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, he had 63 percent of votes to McNeil’s 30.9 percent with 517 of 959 precincts reporting.

The winning District 1 candidate will fill the seat vacated by Republican Rep. Raul Labrador, who ran for governor but lost in the primary, and head to a U.S. House of Representatives that picked up several Democratic seats across the country.

Around 9:30 p.m., Fulcher gave his acceptance speech in front of his fellow Republicans and said he looked forward to the opportunity to serve with Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, as well as Rep. Mike Simpson, who was re-elected in District 2 on Tuesday.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Fulcher, a Meridian real estate broker who previously served in the state Senate, ran on a platform of personal empowerment, fewer regulations and other bedrock conservative issues. In an October debate with McNeil, Fulcher also championed private health care solutions in lieu of expanding Medicaid.

McNeil said she’s humbled by the votes for her and that the campaign planted a seed; she said she has plans to run again in the future.

“I’m very excited that we have the House,” McNeil said Tuesday night, referring to Democrats’ anticipated shift of power in the U.S. House. “I think we have to have balance.”

McNeil, also a real estate broker, advocated for Medicaid expansion and “a humanitarian approach to asylum seekers,” according to AP coverage of the debate.



