College of Western Idaho trustee seats: Election results

The College of Western Idaho has a five-seat Board of Trustees — and two seats were up for election this year. As of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, final vote tallies were in from Ada County, but only 22 of 64 precincts in Canyon County had reported.
Annie Pelletier Hightower ran unopposed in Trustee Zone 4. CWI trustees serve four-year terms.
Find the latest midterm election results here.
Trustee Zone 2
Trustees must live in the zone they seek to represent, but the entire district votes on all the seats. Three candidates sought the Zone 2 seat (Eagle area): Molly Lenty, Shane Ostermeier and Erin Sorensen.
Lenty, 39, a vice president/community relations manager with long history of civic involvement, was leading the race with 38.5 percent of the vote.
Sorensen was close behind with 37.8 percent of the vote, while Ostermeier had 23.8 percent of the vote.
In the Statesman voter guide, Lenty said she wants to make the enrollment process easier for students, create a “student-centered campus” and find new ways to connect students and employers.
Lenty has previously been chairman for levy and bond campaigns for the Nampa School District. She’s recently been serving on the board of the CWI Foundation.
Trustee Zone 4
Attorney Annie Pelletier Hightower, 38, ran uncontested for the Zone 4 seat (Meridian area). Pelletier graduated from Gonzaga School of Law in 2007.
She’s currently working at the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence as director of Law & Policy and is the former Title IX director at Boise State University. She’s currently working on a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration at Boise State.
As a trustee, Pelletier Hightower plans to focus on finding ways to keep tuition and fees affordable, work to ensure the CWI community is included into local decision-making and expanding facilities to meet the needs of students, she said in the voter guide.
Comments