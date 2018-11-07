Ada County election results: County clerk, treasurer

Ada County voters elected a new county clerk and treasurer and re-elected the long-serving assessor in the 2018 midterm elections.

County Clerk





Phil McGrane (Submitted photo)

Republican Phil McGrane was elected Ada County Clerk.

McGrane won 48.2 percent of the vote while Democrat Kelly Yvonne Mitchell won 43.3 percent.

Independent Graham Carter received 8.4 percent.

McGrane, 37, has served more than seven years as chief deputy clerk for Ada County, managing the daily affairs in the clerk’s office. He holds a law degree and a master’s in public administration.

His goal for the clerk’s office is to make it run so efficiently that it is “unmemorable” to the public, he said in the Statesman’s voter guide.

“I believe that government is often at its best when it goes unnoticed — much like an umpire at a ball game,” McGrane wrote. “No one wants to the leave the game thinking of the officials. “

County Treasurer

Beth Mahn (Submitted photo)

Republican Elizabeth “Beth” Mahn was elected Ada County treasurer.

Mahn won 55 percent of the vote while Democrat Scott E. Jones received 45 percent of the vote.

Mahn, 45, holds a bachelor’s in business accounting and a law degree. As treasurer, she’s interested in promoting accountability and transparency, she said in the voter guide.

“Property tax bills and notices will be revised to further educate taxpayers on the amounts due, due dates and payment methods,” Mahn wrote. “I will also make these documents more accessible electronically. “

County Assessor

Robert H. McQuade, a Republican, ran unopposed. The 69-year-old has served as Ada County assessor for 23 years.

Customer service is a priority for McQuade.

“We pride ourselves in delivering first-class service, whether it is a short wait at motor vehicles, an accurate appraisal of residential and commercial properties, or seniors applying for the property tax reduction program,” McQuade wrote in the voter guide. “We are constantly striving to deliver the best service at the least cost. As we go about our daily business in the office, we pride ourselves in faithfully following the law and adhering to the highest ethical standards.”