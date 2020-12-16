Idaho 16 closed after Ada County car crash kills 1, sends 1 to hospital

Idaho 16 is closed in northwestern Ada County after a fatal head-on crash took place at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a series of tweets at around 11:40 a.m. that the highway was closed in both directions between Beacon Light and Floating Feather roads. Idaho 16 connects Ada County with Emmett and Gem County.

Sheriff’s deputies and crash reconstruction experts are at the scene investigating the crash, and deputies believe that an SUV heading south and a car heading north collided on the two-lane road. One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to a hospital and was last known to be in critical condition.

Drivers should avoid the highway if possible, as it was not clear as of noon Wednesday when the road might reopen in either direction, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Last month, two Idaho men were killed in a head-on car crash on Idaho 16. Following the crash, a driver heading north on the highway hit an Ada County deputy’s patrol vehicle. The crash damaged the patrol car but the deputy avoided serious injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

