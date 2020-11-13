Coroner releases names of Idaho men killed in head-on crash near Ada, Gem county line

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two men killed in a head-on car crash earlier this week near the Ada and Gem county line.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the crash on Idaho 16 early Wednesday morning, with investigators saying the crash took place just after 4 a.m. Two pickup trucks being driven by sole occupants collided, according to law enforcement, and both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the two victims as Matthew Harrison, 28, and Adrian Booker, 41, both residents of Emmett. Both men died from blunt-force injuries sustained in the crash, and toxicology reports are pending for both of the two, the coroner said in a news release.

Deputies believe that the truck heading north on Idaho 16 crossed into the southbound lane and hit the other pickup, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

The crash caused the highway to be closed in both directions for several hours. While the investigation was ongoing, a driver going north on Idaho 16 hit an Ada County deputy’s patrol car while the deputy was doing traffic control, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The force of the crash caused the patrol car to hit the deputy. He was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, but officials said he avoided serious injury.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The investigation into the fatal crash is being handled by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.