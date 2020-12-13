Two minors dead, one injured in early morning rollover crash near Star, police say

Two minors died and a third was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Ada County early Sunday morning, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Around 12:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a crash at Chinden Boulevard and North Can-Ada Road, southwest of Star. Three minors in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu lost control of the vehicle while driving southbound on Can-Ada. The vehicle overturned and struck a power pole, police said.

The three occupants were transported to local medical centers via ground ambulance, where two of them died of their injuries. Neither of the victims who died wore a seat belt, police said.

The condition of the third individual was not made public, nor were the names of any of the three minors released publicly.