Head-on crash near Ada-Gem county line kills two, closes Idaho Highway 16

Ada County law enforcement is at the scene of a head on car crash that killed two people near the Ada and Gem county line.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that deputies were at the scene of a fatal, head-on crash that took place just after 4 a.m. and occurred on Idaho Highway 16 between the town of Emmett and the Ada County line.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the highway is closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted at Chaparral Road as the investigation continues.

Deputies believe truck driving north on Highway 16 crossed over into the southbound lane and hit another pickup truck head-on, according to a tweet from the Ada Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in either pickup truck.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the crash, a driver going north on Highway 16 hit an Ada County deputy’s patrol car while the deputy was doing traffic control, according to the sheriff’s office.

The force of the crash caused the patrol car to hit the deputy, who was standing nearby. He was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, but the sheriff’s office says it appears the deputy avoided serious injury.

CBS2 reporter Kristen McPeek tweeted photos of the damaged patrol vehicle. She wrote that a deputy was hit but “seems to be okay” following the crash, and that the deputy was examined by paramedics at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is reminding drivers to be careful and patient as they continue to investigate.