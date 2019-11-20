Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for encouraging brutal Boise Foothills attack

Fourth District Judge Deborah Bail on Wednesday sentenced a Nampa woman to 15 years in prison for her role in the brutal beating of a 20-year-old woman in the Boise Foothills earlier this year, but she will be eligible for parole after three years.

Brianna Brown, 21, was found guilty after trial in September of aiding and abetting aggravated battery. The victim in the case told deputies that on March 17, a group of four people beat her, stabbed her with a knife and a broken bottle, and then left her off the side of Sunset Peak Road.

Brown was not accused of stabbing the victim or participating direclty in the beating, but she encouraged the attack, served as lookout and did not tell the others to stop, prosecutors said. She also did not notify police.

Two of Brown’s co-defendants, Kevin Ivey, 30, of Nampa, and Cody Baker, 30, of Boise, have already been sentenced to prison for their roles in the brutal attack.

Bail ordered Justice Bowie, 20, of Boise, to undergo a mental health evaluation last month. Bowie is the only one of the four co-defendants accused of stabbing the victim, but authorities have questioned his mental competency and are waiting for the results of his evaluation.

Bowie’s next court appearance is set for Dec. 9.