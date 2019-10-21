Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in brutal Boise Foothills attack

An Ada County judge on Monday sentenced a Nampa man to prison for his role in the brutal stabbing and beating of a woman in the Boise Foothills last March.

Fourth District Judge Deborah Bail sentenced Kevin Ivey, 30, to up to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting aggravated battery. He could be eligible for parole after three years are served.

The 20-year-old victim was assaulted with a rock and stabbed with a knife and broken beer bottle before she was left off of Sunset Peak Road, according to court documents. Her injuries included a lacerated liver. She had to drag herself 2 miles to get help.

Ivey is the second of four suspects to be sentenced in the case.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ivey was accused of serving as a lookout, allowing his co-defendants to use his car and passing another suspect the bottle that was used to stab the woman.

Though Ivey did not assault the victim, the judge noted that he was aware of what was going to happen in the Foothills.

“This was an ugly, brutal, vicious crime and you were involved in it and you were actively involved in it,” Bail said prior to sentencing.

She also noted that Ivey has not always been truthful with investigators. At one point he told an investigator that he was “forced at gunpoint” to participate, the judge said, which was “simply not true.”

Also on Monday, Bail ordered Justice Bowie, 20, of Boise, to undergo a mental health evaluation. Bowie is the only one of the four co-defendants accused of stabbing the victim.

Bail said there are many references to Bowie’s mental illness and she wants him evaluated before handing down a sentence.

Bowie has previously been declared unfit for trial due to his competency in other cases. He was released from the Ada County Jail on March 13 with the promise that he would return to court on April 3 for his next hearing in a forgery case. The Foothills assault occurred on or about March 17.

The forgery charge, filed in January after Bowie was accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill, was later dismissed.

The other two parties in the case are Cody Baker, who was sentenced in September, and Brianna Brown, who will be sentenced next month.

Baker, 30, pleaded guilty in April to aiding and abetting aggravated battery and was sentenced by Bail in September to seven to 15 years in prison. He’s accused of stomping on the victim’s head, holding her down and encouraging the attack.

Brown, 21, of Nampa, was convicted by a jury last month of aiding and abetting aggravated battery for her role in the attack. She is set for sentencing Nov. 18 and remains in custody at the Ada County Jail.