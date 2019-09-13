Woman found guilty for role in stabbing that left Boisean for dead in Foothills

Brianna Brown Ada County Jail

Brianna Brown, 21, was found guilty Friday for her role in the brutal Boise Foothills attack of a 20-year-old woman.

An Ada County jury found Brown guilty of felony aiding and abetting aggravated battery, according to court records. She is set to be sentenced Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Brown, of Nampa, was charged in March and has been held in the Ada County Jail on a $500,000 bond since her arrest.

The victim told deputies that a group of four people “beat her, stabbed her with a knife and a broken bottle, and then left her off the side of Sunset Peak Road while they drove away.”

Brown was the only one of the four charged in the attack who did not plead guilty. Kevin Ivey, 29, of Nampa, pleaded guilty last month to aiding and abetting aggravated battery for his role in the beating. Ivey will be sentenced on Oct. 21.

Justice Bowie, 20, of Boise, who stabbed the woman with a knife and broken beer bottle, pleaded guilty last month to aggravated battery and will be sentenced Oct. 21.

Cody Baker, 30, of Boise, who allegedly drove the group of people to the Foothills and stomped on the victim, pleaded guilty in April to aiding and abetting aggravated battery. He is set for sentencing on Sept. 16.