Boise man sentenced to 15 years in prison for what judge calls ‘a vicious attack’

The Boise man accused of stomping on the head of a Boise woman and holding her down while she was stabbed in March before leaving her for dead could spend the next 15 years in prison.

Cody Baker, 30, pleaded guilty in April to aiding and abetting aggravated battery for his role in the brutal beating and stabbing of a 20-year-old woman.

Ada County District Judge Deborah Bail on Monday ordered Baker to serve 15 years in prison. He could be eligible for parole after seven years are served.

The 20-year-old victim was assaulted with a rock and stabbed with a knife and broken bottle before she was left off of Sunset Peak Road, according to court documents. Her injuries included a lacerated liver. She had to drag herself 2 miles to get help.

Baker was one of four people charged in the Boise Foothills attack. He reportedly drove the suspects and victim to the Foothills where the assault occurred.

Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Whitney Welsh said in court that this was Baker’s fourth felony conviction. He had only been free from prison for about six months before the attack occurred.

Baker was previously incarcerated for 10 years, and Welsh argued that he did not complete any of the rehabilitation programs that the prison offered during his sentence.

“He squandered his time in custody,” Welsh told the judge, arguing that Baker was not an appropriate candidate for probation.

His prior convictions include grand theft and felony introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

Welsh said that 10 years in prison was not a deterrent for Baker and called the nature of the Foothills attack “horrific.”

Defense attorney Brian Marx argued that his client did feel remorse for his actions. Marx noted that his client has several serious mental health conditions, including bipolar disorder and post traumatic stress disorder.

He outlined how Baker’s childhood was turbulent and he endured physical, emotional and sexual abuse while in and out of foster care. Most notably, Baker did call off the attack before the victim was dead, and Baker was cooperative with authorities.

Baker apologized to the victim in court Monday, looking directly at her in the courtroom.

“I regret doing this and I want to apologize (to the victim),” Baker said. “I am truly sorry for what happened.”

Justice Bowie, 20, of Boise; Kevin Ivey, 29, of Nampa; and Brianna Brown, 21, of Nampa, are the other suspects in the case.

Prior to handing down her sentence, Judge Bail described the attack as an “explosion of anger.”

“This was a serious, vicious attack on the victim and it could have resulted in the victim’s death,” Bail said.

Given Baker’s history of failing to rehabilitate, Bail said the suspect “presents a severe and unacceptable risk” to the community.

Ivey pleaded guilty last month to aiding and abetting aggravated battery for his role in the beating. Ivey will be sentenced on Oct. 21.

Justice Bowie, who stabbed the woman with a knife and a broken beer bottle, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and will be sentenced Oct. 21.

Brown was convicted by a jury on Friday of aiding and abetting aggravated battery for her role in the attack. She is set for sentencing on Nov. 18.