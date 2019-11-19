17-year-old pleads guilty to 2 felonies after accusations of sexual assault of 5 girls

The 17-year-old Eagle male accused of sexually assaulting five teenage girls over a six-month time frame pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of felony battery with the intent to commit rape.

Cory R. Campbell was initially charged with four counts of rape and one count of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. Each charge stemmed from a different suspected victim and each could have been punishable by up to life in prison. Pursuant to a plea agreement, Campbell pleaded guilty to the two lesser, amended charges.

Each count of felony battery with the intent to commit rape is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Campbell is charged as an adult, despite his age at the time of the crimes. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

The sexual assaults Campbell was accused of occurred between September 2018 and March 2019, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The two counts he pleaded guilty to stem from incidents that happened in March.

Ada County Deputy Prosecutor John Dinger said in court that as a part of the plea agreement, all five females who made accusations against Campbell will be treated as victims, even though he pleaded guilty to only two counts. That means the girls will all be able to speak at sentencing and will be granted all of the rights that come with Idaho’s crime victims rights law.

Campbell will be sentenced on Feb. 7, 2020, in Ada County.

Need help?

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.

Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.