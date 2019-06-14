Attorney for Eagle teen accused of 5 sex crimes says his rights were violated by Ada County

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

The Eagle teenager accused of sexually assaulting at least five girls over a six-month time frame appeared in court Friday morning and remains in custody.

Cory R. Campbell is charged with five felonies connected to the suspected sexual assaults of five different females.

Campbell, 17, is charged as an adult on suspicion of four counts of rape and one count of felony forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. Three of the suspected rapes occurred in March, one allegedly occurred in January and the forcible penetration case stems from an alleged incident in September, according to court records.

On Friday, Campbell’s attorney, Debra Groberg, requested a continuance for the preliminary hearing, which was granted and it was rescheduled for July 12.

On Thursday, Groberg filed a memorandum in the case accusing the state of violating the Idaho Rules of Professional Conduct and depriving Campbell of his right to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial.

The document alleges that when the Ada County Sheriff’s Office uploaded a blog post Tuesday about Campbell’s arrest, the blog stated “conclusively that the assaults and crimes were committed by him,” depriving him of his presumption of innocence.

The defense wrote that the sheriff’s blog post was an “egregious violation of the ethical rules” and notes that the blog post wasn’t posted until 12 days after Campbell had been in custody. Campbell has been in custody at the juvenile detention facility since May 30.

When law enforcement publicly announced Campbell’s arrest, they said they suspected there may be more victims. The defense argues there is no evidence to support that claim. The defense asks the court to limit such speech and asks for the immediate removal of the blog post and a corrective notice.

No decision has been made yet regarding the accusations of violating Campbell’s rights and the state has not yet filed a response.

Campbell remains in custody while awaiting trial. If convicted, Campbell could face multiple life sentences.

Need help?

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.

Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.