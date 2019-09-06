17-year-old suspected of 5 felony sex crimes remains in jail, moves to district court

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

The 17-year-old Eagle man accused of five felony sex crimes with different victims remains in custody in Ada County. He appeared in court Friday, and his case will move on to district court.

Cory R. Campbell is charged with four counts of rape and one count of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. The alleged sexual assaults occurred between September 2018 and March 2019, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Each charge is connected with a different female victim.

Despite his age, Campbell is charged as an adult.

Campbell waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday, so his case will move forward to district court for trial.

In June, Campbell’s defense attorney argued that the Ada County Sheriff’s Office uploaded a blog post Tuesday about Campbell’s arrest that said “conclusively that the assaults and crimes were committed by him,” which deprived him of his presumption of innocence. A judge had not made a decision on that yet.

If convicted, Campbell could face a punishment of life in prison. His next court date is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Need help?

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.

Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.