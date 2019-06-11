Eagle teen charged with four counts of rape; detectives believe there could be more victims

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

An Eagle teenager has been charged with five sexual assault felonies, including four counts of rape, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory R. Campbell, 17, was arrested May 30 and is being charged as an adult, the Sheriff’s Office said in a blog post Tuesday, but he is being held at the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center. Authorities said Campbell “forced himself” on and had sexual contact with five teenage girls between September 2018 and March 2019. A third party initially contacted authorities about the case.

The fifth felony charge against Campbell is for alleged forcible penetration.

The alleged assaults occurred in homes or a truck in or near Eagle and northern Ada County. The attacks were not random, the Sheriff’s Office said. All five victims were interviewed prior to the arrest warrant being issued, authorities said.

Authorities believe there might be more victims. If you have information, contact Detective Cherie Tucker at ‪208-577-3744 or email ctucker@adacounty.id.gov.