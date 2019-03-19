Sheriff’s office: Woman suffered significant injuries after being beaten, stabbed by 4 people

A 20-year-old woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries late Saturday night after being attacked by three men and a woman in the Boise Foothills.
According to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s blog, Cody C. Baker, Justice M. Bowie, Kevin M. Ivey and Brianna Brown are being charged with aggravated battery. Each was arrested Monday.
The victim told deputies that the group, “beat her, stabbed her with a knife and a broken bottle, and then left her off the side of Sunset Peak Road while they drove away.”
The victim, who said she knew the suspects, walked to a nearby home down the road to contact authorities after the attack, the release said.
Deputies arrested Baker, 30, on Monday morning in Boise and booked him into the Ada County Jail. Deputies arrested Bowie, 20; Ivey, 29; and Brown, 21, during a traffic stop by Nampa on Monday afternoon. Those suspects were booked into the Canyon County Jail on the Ada County charges.
“Baker made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon,” the blog stated. “He is being held in the Ada County Jail on a $250,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing set for March 28.”
Felony aggravated battery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
