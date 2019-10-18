Crime

Body in Ann Morrison Park was a Boise man. His death is being investigated as homicide

The man found dead in Ann Morrison Park on Thursday has been identified as 43-year-old Roque Leon Arellano, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Boise Police said the man’s body was found in the southwest corner of the park around 8:15 a.m. The death of the Boise man is being investigated as a homicide, but the cause and manner of the death is still under investigation, according to the coroner’s office on Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates later.

Ruth Brown
