Suspect in custody after possible shots fired at Ann Morrison Park

A suspect is reportedly in custody following reports of a possible shot fired in the area, according to a BSU public safety tweet.

In another tweet at 12:53 p.m., Boise Police Department said officers were on-scene investigating the report and securing the southwest corner of the park.

A Boise State University BroncoAlert described the suspect as a man believed to be in his mid-20s with braided black hair, clean shaven and wearing a blue hoodie with writing on the front, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

According to the BPD tweet, no one was injured in the incident. An Ada County emergency dispatcher told the Statesman reports first came in at 12:06 p.m.

This is a breaking news report. We’ll update this as we learn more.