Boise police investigating after ‘suspicious death’ in Ann Morrison Park

The Boise Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in Ann Morrison Park on Thursday morning, according to tweets and a news release from the department.

Police said the man’s body was found in the southwest corner of the park at around 8:15 a.m. BPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit was called to the scene “as the death appears to be suspicious in nature,” according to the release.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation. The man has not been publicly identified.

BPD is asking anyone who may have information in the case to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

The southwest corner of the park is near the entrance of the newly opened Dog Island dog park. In a tweet, Boise Parks and Recreation said the dog park will remain open, but visitors are asked to use the east entrance to the park.

It’s the second time in 24 hours that police have responded to the area. On Wednesday, BPD asked people to avoid the area for a short time after a report of a possible shot fired during an altercation between two men. Police said they don’t believe the two incidents are related.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this as we learn more.